English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bale Risks Ban for 'Inciting' Atletico Fans With Derby Goal Celebration
Bale scored Real's third goal after coming on as a second-half substitute in the game at the Wanda Metropolitano, but he is accused of an overly provocative goal celebration in response to jeers from home fans.
Bale scored Real's third goal after coming on as a second-half substitute in the game at the Wanda Metropolitano, but he is accused of an overly provocative goal celebration in response to jeers from home fans.
Loading...
Gareth Bale risks being banned for an upcoming Clasico against Barcelona after being reported by La Liga on Thursday for inciting Atletico Madrid supporters following his goal in Real Madrid's 3-1 derby win last weekend.
Bale scored Real's third goal after coming on as a second-half substitute in the game at the Wanda Metropolitano, but he is accused of an overly provocative goal celebration in response to jeers from home fans.
In a statement, La Liga said Bale was accused of "raising his right arm towards his head, a gesture of provocation towards the supporters, and then making a possibly obscene and derogatory gesture by raising his bent arm and hitting it halfway up with the other hand."
The attempted gesture, known literally as a "sleeve-cutter", is seen as highly offensive in Spain.
If the Welshman is found guilty of inciting rival fans, according to Spanish Football Federation rules he risks a ban of anything from four to 12 games, although a shorter suspension of one to three matches is more likely.
Real play Girona and Levante in their next two La Liga games before a double-header against Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu.
The teams meet first in the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg on February 27 and then clash again in the league on March 2.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Bale scored Real's third goal after coming on as a second-half substitute in the game at the Wanda Metropolitano, but he is accused of an overly provocative goal celebration in response to jeers from home fans.
In a statement, La Liga said Bale was accused of "raising his right arm towards his head, a gesture of provocation towards the supporters, and then making a possibly obscene and derogatory gesture by raising his bent arm and hitting it halfway up with the other hand."
The attempted gesture, known literally as a "sleeve-cutter", is seen as highly offensive in Spain.
If the Welshman is found guilty of inciting rival fans, according to Spanish Football Federation rules he risks a ban of anything from four to 12 games, although a shorter suspension of one to three matches is more likely.
Real play Girona and Levante in their next two La Liga games before a double-header against Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu.
The teams meet first in the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg on February 27 and then clash again in the league on March 2.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
Upcoming Mahindra XUV300 Compact SUV India Review
-
Monday 04 February , 2019
Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 Upcoming Mahindra XUV300 Compact SUV India Review
Monday 04 February , 2019 Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy Gets Rave Reviews, Priya Prakash Varrier's Oru Adaar Love Fails
- Irani Cup: Karnewar Ton Helps Vidarbha Seize Control
- Bumrah & Shami Have Led the Bowling Attack From the Front: Allott
- Amitabh Bachchan Cracks a Children's Day Joke on Valentine's Day and Twitter Can't Keep Calm
- Can BSNL Be Shut Down? Losses Mount And Operator Mulls Idea of Reducing Workforce by 54,000
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results