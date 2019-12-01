Ballon d'Or 2019: Date, Nominee Full List, When and Where to Watch Live Streaming Online in India
Ballon d'Or 2019: Who has been nominated in the men's and women's categories and where to watch the live stream in India. All you need to know.
Ballon d'Or (Photo Credit: Reuters)
The 2019 Ballon d'Or ceremony will take place on Monday (December 2), with 30 nominees in total for the men's prize, organised by France Football magazine and voted for by 180 journalists from around the world.
Croatia's Luka Modric had won last year thanks to his exploits in dragging his country to the World Cup final and winning the Champions League with Real Madrid. That ended a decade in which Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo had won the Ballon d'Or five times each.
Norway's Ada Hegerberg won it in 2018 but will not retain her title after missing the World Cup. As the second women's Ballon d'Or, an award voted for by a panel of 48 journalists.
David Ginola will host the show in front of a star-studded audience. Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the favourites to win the 2019 Ballon d'Or awards in the men's and women's categories.
Here is all that you need to know about the 2019 Ballon d'Or:
Who are nominated for the 2019 Ballon d'Or?
Nominees for the 2019 Ballon d'Or in the men's and women's category are:
Men
Sadio Mane (SEN/Liverpool), Sergio Aguero (ARG/Manchester City), Frenkie de Jong (NED/Barcelona), Hugo Lloris (FRA/Tottenham), Dusan Tadic (SER/Ajax), Kylian Mbappe (FRA/PSG), Trent Alexander-Arnold (ENG/Liverpool), Donny van de Beek (NED/Ajax), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (GAB/Arsenal), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (GER/Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (POR/Juventus), Alisson (BRA/Liverpool), Matthijs de Ligt (NED/Juventus), Karim Benzema (FRA/Real Madrid), Georginio Wijnaldum (NED/Liverpool), Virgil van Dijk (NED/Liverpool), Bernardo Silva (POR/Manchester City), Son Heung-min (KOR/Tottenham), Robert Lewandowski (POL/Bayern Munich), Roberto Firmino (BRA/Liverpool), Lionel Messi (ARG/Barcelona), Riyad Mahrez (ALG/Manchester City), Kevin De Bruyne (BEL/Manchester City), Kalidou Koulibaly (SEN/Napoli), Antoine Griezmann (FRA/Barcelona), Mohamed Salah (EGY/Liverpool), Eden Hazard (BEL/Real Madrid), Marquinhos (BRA/Paris-SG), Raheem Sterling (ENG/Manchester City), Joao Félix(POR/Atletico Madrid)
Women
Sam Kerr (AUS/Chelsea), Ellen White (ENG/Manchester City), Nilla Fischer (SWE/Linkopings), Amandine Henry (FRA/Lyon), Lucy Bronze(ENG/Lyon), Alex Morgan (USA/Orlando Pride), Vivianne Miedema (NED/Arsenal), Dzsenifer Marozsan (GER/Lyon), Pernille Harder (DEN/Wolfsburg), Sarah Bouhaddi (FRA/Lyon), Megan Rapinoe (USA/Reign FC), Lieke Martens (NED/Barcelona), Sari van Veenendal (NED/Atletico Madrid), Wendie Renard (FRA/Lyon), Rose Lavelle(USA/Washington Spirit), Marta (BRA/Orlando Pride), Ada Hegerberg (NOR/Lyon), Kosovare Asllani (SWE/CD Tacon), Sofia Jakobsson (SWE/CD Tacon), Tobin Heath (USA/Portland Thorns)
When to watch Ballon d'Or 2019?
The 2019 Ballon d'Or ceremony will be held at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on December 2. There will be a red carpet before the start of the event with the official ceremony starting around 19:30 GMT (1:00 AM, December 3, IST).
Where to watch Ballon d'Or 2019?
Even though there has been no official confirmation regarding the broadcast in India on Television, the event will be shown live on beIN Sports in the US.
As for live streaming, France Football's official website is expected to have a live stream like last year.
