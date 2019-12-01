Ballon d'Or 2019 Winner Leaked in Viral Photo With Complete Vote Rankings

The 2019 Ballon d'Or will be awarded to last year's best footballer in the world in Paris on December 2. As for nominees, 30 men and 20 women will be competing for the top prize, with 180 journalists from around the world deciding the winner.

The results are heavily guarded and is revealed on the night of the award ceremony itself.

A viral photo though has garnered attention on social media as it claims to have disclosed the name of the winner of this year. The photo discloses the final ranking after the tallying of votes.

Lionel Messi, who is considered the favourite to win the award, is the winner according to the viral photo.

Photo: Twitter

In the photo, Messi can be seen topping with 446 points, ahead of Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk's 382 in second.

Mohamed Salah, also of Liverpool, is third with 179 votes and Cristiano Ronaldo, who is a five-time winner, in fourth with 133 votes.

Sadio Mane is 5th with 97 votes, Alisson Becker is 6th with 82 votes, Kylian Mbappe is 7th with 55 votes, Frenkie de Jong is 8th with 30 votes, Matthijs de Ligt is 9th with 29 votes and Eden Hazard with 21 votes round off the top 10.

