Ballon d'Or List Excludes Seven-Time Winner Lionel Messi For The First Time Since 2005

Ace footballer Lionel Messi excluded from the Ballon d’Or list for the first time since 2005. After a forgettable season with Paris-Saint Germain (PSG), he was left off the 30-member list which will determine the best European footballer.

On Friday, August 12, France Football released the Ballon d’Or list, featuring top football stars in the world.

Messi, who won the title last year and has been one of the key players in nominations since 2006 and a regular feature in the top three since 2007, except 2018 has now been out of the list. The 35-year old footballer has missed out on the 2022 award because of his switch from Barcelona to the French capital.

The change in the format has costed a lot for Messi as he didn’t perform well and resultingly, Ballon d’Or did not acknowledge the best player over a calendar year.

The list includes players based on certain criteria including season’s record highlighting “the individual performances” and the “decisive and impressive character” of the nominees.

After leaving Barcelona in the summer of 2021, Messi was unable to create wonders for PSG team. The French champions suffered a last-16 exit from Real Madrid.

Messi had scored only 11 goals for PSG in total with almost the same club form which failed to impress France Football magazine, the organisers of the Ballon d’Or which will be awarded on October 17 in Paris.

PSG teammate Neymar has also been excluded after a season where he scored 13 goals in 28 matches.

The list, however features French international striker Karim Benzema who was the chief architect of Real Madrid’s 14th Champions League title. He finished the European campaign with 15 goals.

Most likely, Benzema will clinch the award to become the fifth French winner after Raymond Kopa (1958), Michel Platini (1983, 1984, 1985), Jean-Pierre Papin (1991) and Zinedine Zidane (1998).

In the 2021/2022 season, Benzema scored 44 goals in 46 appearances for Madrid who also won the Liga title. He scored a goal in against Eintracht Frankfurt in the European Super Cup on Wednesday and thus thus registered 324 goals for the Spanish giants that edged him ahead of Raul in the club’s all-time list. Now, only Cristiano Ronaldo is in front of him with 450.

“He’s in line for the Ballon d’Or. Is there any doubt? For me, no,” said Real coach Carlo Ancelotti.

While Messi has missed the list but Manchester United’s Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, is nominated again this year.

Other footballers who have made to the list are Benzema’s teammates, Thibaut Courtois, Casemiro, 2018 winner Luka Modric, Vinicius and former Chelsea player Antonio Rudiger.

In the list, most number of players (seven) have been nominated from Liverpool, the most of any club. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Luis Diaz, Fabinho, Sadio Mane, since transferred to Bayern Munich, Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk have all featured in the list.

The 20-member women’s Ballon d’Or list also includes some big names. Lucy Bronze, 2019 runner-up and one of the three members of England’s Euro-winning squad, has been shortlisted for the women’s award. Apart from her, Millie Bright and Arsenal forward Beth Mead who won the Golden Boot at the women’s Euro are also in the list.

France have four nominations — Selma Bacha, Kadidiatou Diani, Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Wendie Renard. Defending champion Alexia Putellas, who was ruled out of the Euros with a last minute injury, and Norwegian star Ada Hegerberg, the first winner of the prize in 2018, are also in the running.

