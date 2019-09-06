Take the pledge to vote

Bangladesh Krida Shiksha Prothishtan Beat Manipur's Nilmani to Defend Subroto Cup U-17 Girls Title

Bangladesh Krida Shiksha Prothishtan defeated Mnipur's Nilmani English School 4-0 to defend U17 Girls Subroto Cup International Football title.

News18 Sports

Updated:September 6, 2019, 7:30 PM IST
Bangladesh Krida Shiksha Prothishtan win the Subroto Cup U-17 Girls title (Photo Credit: Subroto Cup)
New Delhi: Bangladesh Krida Shiksha Prothishtan (BKSP) thrashed Nilmani English School, Manipur 4-0 to successfully defend their U17 Girls Subroto Cup International Football title here on Friday.

In the first half, the game started with Bangladesh Krida Shiksha Prothishtan (BKSP) enjoying the majority of the possession.

In the fifth minute, the first attempt came from the Bangladesh team as Aklima Akter side netted a strike from the right flank.

Aklima's moment came soon after, as she scored with a thunderous strike from inside the box in the 19th minute.

Bangladesh doubled their lead in the 29th minute with a goal from Shirina Akter.

Nilmani English School from Manipur failed to make any further impact and the half ended with Bangladesh leading 2-0.

The second half, started with Nilmani English School, Manipur trying to take the game to BKSP but they didn't have much success.

Bangladesh held their ground and defended their goal by maintaining a very strong formation at the back.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, launched timely counter attacks to push the Manipur defence back.

In the 55th minute, Sapna Rani's persistence paid off as she bulldozed down the left wing, leaving the Manipuri defence at bay to finally find the net from five yards out for BKSP.

Soon after, Aklima Akter scored her second goal as she found the back of the net in the 58th minute.

BKSP, Bangladesh will be taking back home a sum of Rs 4,00,000 and Nilmani English School, Manipur will be walking away with a prize money of Rs 2,50,000.

(With inputs from Agencies)

