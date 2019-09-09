Take the pledge to vote

Banned for Age Fraud, Gaurav Mukhi Cleared by AIFF Ahead of New Season

Gaurav Mukhi was banned for six months for age fraud by AIFF in November last year.

IANS

Updated:September 9, 2019, 7:05 PM IST
Banned for Age Fraud, Gaurav Mukhi Cleared by AIFF Ahead of New Season
Gaurav Mukhi (C) was named as the 'Indian Super League's youngest-ever goal-scorer' in October last year before his age fraud came to light. (Photo Credit: ISL)
Kolkata: Gaurav Mukhi, who while playing for Indian Super League (ISL) side Jamshedpur FC was banned for six months for age-fraud, has been cleared to take the field after the footballer provided the All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) with his correct birth certificate.

The AIFF Disciplinary Committee had sanctioned him in November last year but upon submission of correct documents, the ban was lifted according to a source in the know of the developments.

"He was banned for age fraud, but he is clear to play after he submitted original documents to the AIFF. The federation had banned him for 6 months and had asked him to submit correct documents for (central registration system) CRS. He accepted the verdict and on completion of the ban, AIFF looked at his original documents and gave him clearance to participate in official events," the source told IANS.

Mukhi scored a goal against Bengaluru FC on October 7 last year and went on to be named as the 'Indian Super League's youngest-ever goal-scorer'. But it then came to light that the 16-year-old was over age.

