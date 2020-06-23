BAR vs ATH Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2019-20, Barcelona vs Athletic Club - Playing XI, Football

Barcelona will host Athletic Club to their homeground for the upcoming La Liga 2019-20 clash on Wednesday, June 24. The Barcelona vs Athletic Club La Liga 2019-20 match will be played at the Camp Nou Stadium. The La Liga 2019-20 BAR vs ATH match is scheduled to begin at 01.30 am IST.

Barcelona have recently slided to the second position after Real Madrid won their last outing. With 65 points in 30 matches, the hosts have won 20 matches so far. The team have emerged victorious on two of the three outings. The fixture against Sevilla ended in a goalless draw.

Athletic Club stand 10th in the La Liga points table, with 42 points in 30 matches. The team, which have just 10 victories in their account, have up their game post coronavirus lockdown break, with no loss, two draws and one victory.

La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona vs Athletic Club: BAR vs ATH Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

Team Barca will have to play in the absence of Ousmane Dembele who is suffering a hamstring injury, with Sergi Roberto being out due to his rib problem.

Athletic, on the other side, will miss Yuri Berchiche who is suspended due to the yellow card.

La Liga 2019-20 BAR vs ATH, Barcelona vs Athletic Club Dream11 captain: Messi

La Liga 2019-20 BAR vs ATH, Barcelona vs Athletic Club Dream11 vice-captain: Suarez

La Liga 2019-20 BAR vs ATH, Barcelona vs Athletic Club Dream11 goalkeeper: Simon

La Liga 2019-20 BAR vs ATH, Barcelona vs Athletic Club Dream11 defender: Pique, Lenglet, Alba

La Liga 2019-20 BAR vs ATH, Barcelona vs Athletic Club Dream11 midfielder: D Garcia, Vesga, Muniain, Busquets

La Liga 2019-20 BAR vs ATH, Barcelona vs Athletic Club Dream11 striker: Griezmann, Messi, Suarez

La Liga 2019-20 BAR vs ATH, Barcelona possible starting lineup vs Athletic Club: Ter Stegen, Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba, Arthur, Busquets, De Jong, Griezmann, Messi, Suarez

La Liga 2019-20 BAR vs ATH, Athletic Club possible starting lineup vs Barcelona: Simon, Capa, Nunez, Martinez, Balenziaga, D Garcia, Vesga, Cordoba, Muniain, Williams, R Garcia