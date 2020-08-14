BAR vs BAY Dream11 Team Prediction UEFA Champions League, Barcelona vs Bayern Munich - Playing XI, Football

Barcelona will be squaring off against Bayern Munich FC at tonight’s match of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal. The UEFA Champions League quarterfinals BAR vs BAY match is scheduled to take place at the Estadio da Luz. The BAR vs BAY UEFA Champions League quarterfinals fixture will kick-off at 12.30am IST on Saturday, August 15.

While Barcelona lost to Real Madrid in the La Liga Championship, they will be eyeing to firmly grab a victory in the Champions League, all thanks to Lionel Messi. They have won all of their last five matches in the league. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich have been crowned as the Bundesliga Champions, with Robert Lewandowsky scoring 34 goals. It is a tough match for either side.

UEFA Champions League Barcelona vs Bayern Munich: BAR vs BAY Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

UEFA Champions League BAR vs BAY, Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Dream11 Captain: Lionel Messi

UEFA Champions League BAR vs BAY, Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Dream11 Vice-Captain: Robert Lewandowski

UEFA Champions League BAR vs BAY, Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Dream11 Goalkeeper: Ter Stegen

UEFA Champions League BAR vs BAY, Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Dream11 Defenders: Joshua Kimmich, Gerard Pique, Lenglet, Alphonso Davies

UEFA Champions League BAR vs BAY, Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Dream11 Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Thiago Alcantara, Frenkie de Jong

UEFA Champions League BAR vs BAY, Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Dream11 Strikers: Serge Gnabry, Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski

UEFA Champions League BAR vs BAY, Barcelona possible starting line-up vs Bayern Munich: Ter Stegen, Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba, Roberto, Busquets, Vidal, De Jong, Suarez, Messi

UEFA Champions League BAR vs BAY, Bayern Munich possible starting line-up vs Barcelona: Neuer, Kimmich, Boateng, Alaba, Davies, Thiago, Goretzka, Coman, Muller, Gnabry, Lewandowski