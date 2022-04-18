Barcelona will look to extend their winning streak to eight games on Tuesday when they will play host to relegation-threatened Cadiz.

The Catalans are currently in red-hot form in their domestic league, having clawed their way into the top 2 on the La Liga points table after a mediocre start to their season. However, they will come into this fixture after getting knocked out of Europa League in midweek at the hands of Eintracht Frankfurt and will be desperate to give a response by recording an inspiring victory here.

Barca edged past Levante in a five-goal thriller in their last domestic game. Barca’s opponents Cadiz, meanwhile, are struggling to retain their top league status. They presently occupy the 18th spot. They are one point behind 17th-placed Mallorca with one game in hand and a victory in this game could turn out to be decisive for them.

Ahead of the 2021-22 La Liga match between Barcelona and Cadiz; here is all you need to know:

BAR vs CDZ Telecast

Sports 18 will telecast the La Liga 2021-22 match between Barcelona and Cadiz.

BAR vs CDZ Live Streaming

The La Liga match between Barcelona and Cadiz is available to be streamed live on Voot App and Jio TV App.

BAR vs CDZ Match Details

The match between Barcelona and Cadiz will be played on Monday, April 19, at Camp Nou. The game between Barcelona and Cadiz will start at 12:30 am (IST).

BAR vs CDZ Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Aubameyang

Vice-Captain: Torres

BAR vs CDZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Ter Stegen

Defenders: Alves, E Garcia, Hernandez, Espino

Midfielders: F de Jong, Gavi, Idrissi

Strikers: Aubameyang, Torres, Perez

Barcelona vs Cadiz probable XI:

Barcelona Predicted Starting XI: Ter Stegen; Alves, Lenglet, E Garcia, Alba; F de Jong, Busquets, Gavi; Dembele, Aubameyang, Torres

Cadiz Predicted Starting XI: Ledesma; Akapo, Chust, Hernandez, Espino; Alejo, Mari, Fede, Idrissi; Negredo, Perez

