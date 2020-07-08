BAR vs ESP Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2019-20, Barcelona vs Espanyol - Playing XI, Football

Reigning champions Barcelona will look to keep their title chase hopes alive when they take on bottom-placed Espanyol on Thursday, July 9. The La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona vs Espanyol match will be played at the Camp Nou. Right now, The Catalans are four points behind league leaders Real Madrid who have 77 points in their kitty. Lionel Messi and his side will look to ride on their winning run when they step onto the turf tonight. Barca, in their last game, defeated Villareal 4-1. On the other side, Espanyol lost to Leganese 1-0. The side are on a five-match winless run. The La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona vs Espanyol will kick off at 1:30 am. All matches of La Liga 2019-20 will be live streamed on their Facebook page.

La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona vs Espanyol: BAR vs ESP Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

Midfielder Frenkie de Jong and striker Ousmane Dembele are the constant absentees for Barca. Joining them on the injury bench is defender Samuel Umtiti who is down with an ankle injury.

As for Espanyol, forward Jonathan Calleri will miss the upcoming game.

La Liga 2019-20 BAR vs ESP, Barcelona vs Espanyol Dream11 Captain: Messi

La Liga 2019-20 BAR vs ESP, Barcelona vs Espanyol Dream11 Vice-Captain: Suarez

La Liga 2019-20 BAR vs ESP, Barcelona vs Espanyol Dream11 Goalkeeper: Ter Stegen

La Liga 2019-20 BAR vs ESP, Barcelona vs Espanyol Dream11 Defender: J. Lopez, Pique, Cabrera, Vila

La Liga 2019-20 BAR vs ESP, Barcelona vs Espanyol Dream11 Midfielder: Busquets, Roca, Vidal

La Liga 2019-20 BAR vs ESP, Barcelona vs Espanyol Dream11 Striker: Messi, Suarez, Griezmann

BAR vs ESP, La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona possible starting lineup: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Roberto, Busquets, Vidal; Messi, Suarez, Griezmann

BAR vs ESP, La Liga 2019-20 Espanyol possible starting lineup: Diego Lopez; J. Lopez, Espinosa, Cabrera, Vila; Roca, David Lopez; Melendo, Darder, Embarba, Tomas