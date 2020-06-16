BAR vs LEG Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2019-20, Barcelona vs Leganes- Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Relegation-hit Leganes will travel to Camp Nou to face the Barcelona challenge on Wednesday, June 16. The La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona vs Leganes fixture will commence at 1:30 am. Barcelona, in their home game, will look to strengthen their position league standings. They are currently leading the chart with 61 points, followed by arch-rivals Real Madrid who have 59 points in their kitty. In the last outing, Barcelona thrashed Real Mallorca 4-0.

Leganes, meanwhile, are in the relation zone with 23 points. They have only managed to secure wins on five occasions. Leagnes faced Real Valladolid in the previous week and were handed a 2-1 defeat.

Football frenzy people in India can log on to the official Facebook page of La Liga 2019-20 to catch up on all the actions.

La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona vs Leganes: BAR vs LEG Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

On home ground, Barcelona will be without Jordi Alba and Dembélé. Alba is serving a suspension whereas the 23-year-old forward has been ruled out due to injury.

Meanwhile, central defender Clement Lenglet has returned to the squad after serving suspension. Meanwhile, Leganes have no major injury concerns ahead of the game.

Barcelona vs Leganes, La Liga 2019-20 BAR vs LEG Dream11 captain: Messi

Barcelona vs Leganes,La Liga 2019-20 BAR vs LEG Dream11 vice-captain: Suárez

Barcelona vs Leganes,La Liga 2019-20 BAR vs LEG Dream11 goalkeeper: Ter Stegen

Barcelona vs Leganes,La Liga 2019-20 BAR vs LEG Dream11 defender: Lenglet, Pique, Awaziem, Semedo

Barcelona vs Leganes,La Liga 2019-20 BAR vs LEG Dream11 midfielder: Vidal, Pérez, De Jong, Busquets

Barcelona vs Leganes,La Liga 2019-20 BAR vs LEG Dream11 striker: Messi, Suárez

La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona possible starting lineup vs Leganes: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Firpo; Vidal, Busquets, De Jong; Griezmann, Suarez, Messi

La Liga 2019-20 Leganes possible starting lineup vs Barcelona: Cuéllar; Rosales, Omeruo, Awaziem, Silva; Pérez, Recio; Ruibal, Eraso, Assalé; Guerrero