BAR vs RVL Dream11 Team Prediction: Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's La Liga BAR vs RVL match, April 25, 12:30 IST

1-MIN READ

La Liga: Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano

BAR vs RVL Dream11 Team Prediction, La Liga: Check here for Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for today's La Liga match between Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano. Also, check the schedule of Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano

BAR vs RVL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s La Liga match between Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano: Barcelona will look to further strengthen their position in the top three when they roll out the carpet for Rayo Vallecano on Sunday late night. The game will kick off at 12:30 am. The game will take place at Camp Nou.
Barcelona, in their last, won the match 1-0 against Real Sociedad. Now, the Cathalans will look to seal the second win in a row. Meanwhile, Rayo Vallecano had a similar fate. They defeated Espanyol 1-0.
Ahead of the match between Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano ; here is everything you need to know:
BAR vs RVL Telecast
The Sports18 has the broadcasting right for Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano match.
BAR vs RVL Live Streaming
The match between Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano is available to be streamed live on the Voot app
BAR vs RVL Match Details
The BAR vs RVL match will be played at Camp Nou on Sunday, April 25, at 12:30 PM IST.
BAR vs RVL Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Ter Stegen
Vice-Captain: Aubameyang
Suggested Playing XI for BAR vs RVL Dream11 Fantasy Football:
Goalkeeper: Ter Stegen
Defenders: Balliu, E Garcia, Maras, Alba
Midfielders: Gavi, Comesana, F de Jong
Forwards: Dembele, A Garcia, Aubameyang
Barecelona vs Rayo Vallecano Possible Starting XI:
Barecelona Predicted Starting Line-up: Ter Stegen; Dest, E Garcia, Lenglet, Alba; Gavi, Busquets, F de Jong; Dembele, Aubameyang, Ferran
Rayo Vallecano Predicted Starting Line-up: Dimitrievski; Balliu, Maras, Catena, F Garcia; Valentin, Comesana; Isi, Trejo, A Garcia; Guardiola

first published:April 24, 2022, 11:14 IST