BAR vs RVL Dream11 Team Prediction: Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's La Liga BAR vs RVL match, April 25, 12:30 IST

BAR vs RVL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s La Liga match between Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano: Barcelona will look to further strengthen their position in the top three when they roll out the carpet for Rayo Vallecano on Sunday late night. The game will kick off at 12:30 am. The game will take place at Camp Nou.

Barcelona, in their last, won the match 1-0 against Real Sociedad. Now, the Cathalans will look to seal the second win in a row. Meanwhile, Rayo Vallecano had a similar fate. They defeated Espanyol 1-0.

Ahead of the match between Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano ; here is everything you need to know:

BAR vs RVL Telecast

The Sports18 has the broadcasting right for Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano match.

BAR vs RVL Live Streaming

The match between Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano is available to be streamed live on the Voot app

BAR vs RVL Match Details

The BAR vs RVL match will be played at Camp Nou on Sunday, April 25, at 12:30 PM IST.

BAR vs RVL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ter Stegen

Vice-Captain: Aubameyang

Suggested Playing XI for BAR vs RVL Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Ter Stegen

Defenders: Balliu, E Garcia, Maras, Alba

Midfielders: Gavi, Comesana, F de Jong

Forwards: Dembele, A Garcia, Aubameyang

Barecelona vs Rayo Vallecano Possible Starting XI:

Barecelona Predicted Starting Line-up: Ter Stegen; Dest, E Garcia, Lenglet, Alba; Gavi, Busquets, F de Jong; Dembele, Aubameyang, Ferran

Rayo Vallecano Predicted Starting Line-up: Dimitrievski; Balliu, Maras, Catena, F Garcia; Valentin, Comesana; Isi, Trejo, A Garcia; Guardiola

