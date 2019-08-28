Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Barcelona Apologise To Real Betis For 'Junior Knows' Tweet

FC Barcelona apologised for their "Junior knows" tweet they posted mocking Real Betis after beating them 5-2.

IANS

Updated:August 28, 2019, 9:54 AM IST
Barcelona Apologise To Real Betis For 'Junior Knows' Tweet
Barcelona mocked Real Betis after beating them 5-2 with this tweet (Photo Credit: Twitter)
Loading...

Barcelona: Spanish champions FC Barcelona have apologised for a tweet they posted mocking Real Betis after beating them 5-2 in their Spanish league match. Barcelona posted a photo of defender Junior Firpo holding up five fingers after the match with the caption "Junior knows."

"Barcelona wish to sincerely apologise for any offence caused to Real Betis," the club tweeted. "No disrespect was intended, but we were wrong to publish it on a night that was very special for Junior."

Barca had signed Firpo from Betis in August. The 23-year-old made his debut during the win, coming on for Brazilian midfielder Rafinha in the 81st minute. Firpo featured in 29 games for Betis last season and was part of Spain's U21 European Championship-winning side in June.

