Jharkhand result tally
00/81 seats
(41 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Barcelona are Best Paid Sports Team in the World, Real Madrid 2nd: Study
Barcelona is the world's best-paid professional sports team with average basic pay of 9.8 million pounds this season, with Real Madrid being second on the list.
Barcelona (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Barcelona have retained their position as the world's best-paid professional sports team while National Basketball Association (NBA) sides took seven out of the top 10 places this year, a study by research body Sporting Intelligence has revealed.
Data from the annual Global Sports Salary Survey shows the average basic pay at the Spanish giants this season is 9.8 million pounds ($12.75 million), dipping slightly from last year's 10.5 million pounds.
Barcelona holding onto top spot is largely down to Argentina forward Lionel Messi's gross basic annual pay of more than 50 million pounds including guaranteed image rights fees.
Real Madrid are second on the list with an average basic pay of around 8.9 million pounds while Serie A champions Juventus -- who signed Messi's great rival Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018 -- are in third place.
Portland Trailblazers are fourth with an average pay of 8 million pounds, ahead of fellow NBA sides Golden State Warriors, Orlando Magic, Oklahoma City Thunder, Denver Nuggets, Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers.
English football champions Manchester City are 13th at 6.9 million pounds -- below France's Paris St Germain in 12th (7.1 million pounds) -- but ahead of local rivals Manchester United who are 33rd (6.1 million pounds).
The average annual salary of a Premier League player climbed over 3 million pounds for the first time - a rise of 6.1% from last year - making the competition the highest paying football league, while the NBA was first overall.
Major League Baseball teams experienced mixed fortunes on the list.
The New York Yankees, who last week signed pitcher Gerrit Cole to a nine-year deal worth a reported $324 million, are 32nd while the Toronto Blue Jays, Baltimore Orioles, Kansas City Royals and Arizona Diamondbacks were among the biggest fallers.
Data revealed that Spain's La Liga and the Premier League were joint-top in terms of social media popularity, well ahead of the NBA, NFL and Serie A.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 28 November , 2019 Web Inventor, Tim Berners-Lee, Talks About His Ambitious Plan to Save the Internet
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 WhatsApp And Privacy: You Must Check Out These Settings on Your Phone
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India a Far Greater Security Risk than Pakistan: PCB Chief Ehsan Mani
- Vijay Varma to Manoj Pahwa: 8 Breakout Performers of the Year
- Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattarcharjee’s Re-entry Delayed Due to Health Issues?
- I Take 5 Minutes and Shah Rukh 5 Hours to Get Ready, Says Gauri Khan
- Diego Maradona Claims He Lost Virginity At Age 13 to an 'Older Lady', Was Abducted by UFO for 3 Days