Barcelona Wonderkid Alex Collado Scores Stunning Solo Goal That Lionel Messi Would Be Proud of

Barcelona FC is known for nurturing young talent eventually turning them into superstars. From Lionel Messi to Gerrard Pique, Cesc Fabregas and Thiago Motta; young-stars from Barcelona have gone out and shone on the global stage. And the club is continuing its legacy of churning out exciting new talents.

20-year-old Alex Collado, a youngster who's tipped to make the step up to the first-team action soon is, was in action for Barcelona's B team against Atletico Levante on Sunday.

Barcelona B comfortably won 2-0, but it was Collado who stole all the attention with his incredible solo goal in the 90th minute.

Incidentally, Collado - just like Messi - is left-footed.

Here have a look at the goal:

?? El golàs d'Álex Collado ?? El golazo de Collado ?? Estadi Johan Cruyff pic.twitter.com/Ka0VbR47UK — FC Barcelona B (@FCBarcelonaB) September 29, 2019

Another Barcelona youngster who is tipped for greater things is Ansu Fati. In Lionel Messi's absence this season, the 16-year-old has been called upon numerous times to help Barcelona defend their La Liga crown

So far he's made five league appearances - four of which coming from the bench - and scored two goals and made one assist, reported givemesports.com

In fact, Fati is being nurtured by none other than Messi who has vowed to help the teenager realise his potential.

"I like him and I'll try to help him," said Messi of Fati recently. "He is a fantastic player and has what it takes to succeed.

"But if I look through my eyes, I would like him to have a gradual participation, as happened to me when I started. It must be remembered that he is only 16 years old," Messi was quoted as saying.

