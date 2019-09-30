Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Barcelona Wonderkid Alex Collado Scores Stunning Solo Goal That Lionel Messi Would Be Proud of

Alex Collado dribbled past defenders to coolly slot in a perfect finish, something that would even make Lionel Messi proud.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 30, 2019, 5:48 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Barcelona Wonderkid Alex Collado Scores Stunning Solo Goal That Lionel Messi Would Be Proud of
Lionel Messi and Alex Collado (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Barcelona FC is known for nurturing young talent eventually turning them into superstars. From Lionel Messi to Gerrard Pique, Cesc Fabregas and Thiago Motta; young-stars from Barcelona have gone out and shone on the global stage. And the club is continuing its legacy of churning out exciting new talents.

20-year-old Alex Collado, a youngster who's tipped to make the step up to the first-team action soon is, was in action for Barcelona's B team against Atletico Levante on Sunday.

Barcelona B comfortably won 2-0, but it was Collado who stole all the attention with his incredible solo goal in the 90th minute.

Incidentally, Collado - just like Messi - is left-footed.

Here have a look at the goal:

Another Barcelona youngster who is tipped for greater things is Ansu Fati. In Lionel Messi's absence this season, the 16-year-old has been called upon numerous times to help Barcelona defend their La Liga crown

So far he's made five league appearances - four of which coming from the bench - and scored two goals and made one assist, reported givemesports.com

In fact, Fati is being nurtured by none other than Messi who has vowed to help the teenager realise his potential.

"I like him and I'll try to help him," said Messi of Fati recently. "He is a fantastic player and has what it takes to succeed.

"But if I look through my eyes, I would like him to have a gradual participation, as happened to me when I started. It must be remembered that he is only 16 years old," Messi was quoted as saying.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram