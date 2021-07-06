It is not a secret that Barcelona‘s financial situation is in a mess. However, things turned bad to worse recently as reports emerged that they have been barred from registering their new signings for the upcoming La Liga season because they have exceeded La Liga’s salary limit.

The Catalan club roped in Sergio Aguero, Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia for free while they signed Emerson Royal for a fee around 9 million euros.

According to reports in Spain, to comply with La Liga’s pay ceiling and be able to register the new arrivals, Barcelona must now lower the wage bill by whopping 200 million euros.

The Blaugranas have already shipped Konrad de la Fuente, Jean-Clair Todibo, Francisco Trincao and Matheus Fernandes and Junior Firpo is likely to be the next departure, but these five deals would only save them around 25 million euros.

The players who the Spanish giants are actively looking to offload are Samuel Umtiti, Miralem Pjanic, and Philippe Coutinho. If Barcelona manages to sell them, they would save around 64 million euros, now adding this to already saved wage bill following the departures of Konrad, Todibo, Trincao, Junior & Matheus, would only make a total of saving of around 90 million Euros. That wouldn’t be enough, as only 25% is allowed to be reinvested in new signings and registrations to comply with La Liga rules.

However, the major roadblock that Barcelona is facing while offloading Samuel Umtiti, Miralem Pjanic, and Philippe Coutinho is their huge wages.

Much of the wage reductions are being made in order to negotiate a new contract for Messi, who is presently out of contract and competing for Argentina in the Copa America.

Messi’s latest four-year contract, which ended on June 30, was worth over 500 million euros when signing fees, salary, bonuses, and image rights were factored in. Reports suggest that Messi is set to continue with Barcelona. However, Barca can’t afford to pay him at the same amount, so they’re looking at methods to reward him over a longer period of time so he doesn’t have to accept a significant pay drop.

Last season, Barcelona finished third behind Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid, and won the Copa Del Rey.

