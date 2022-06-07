Barcelona Coach Xavi Might Approve Frenkie De Jong’s Sale on Certain Conditions

The future of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong still remains uncertain amid rumours of the Dutchman leaving the Spanish club in the upcoming transfer window. European giants like Manchester United and Manchester City have reportedly expressed their desire to acquire the 25-year-old’s services in the upcoming season.

After a devastating 2021-22 season, Barcelona coach Xavi will be aiming to make major changes to the squad. According to Mundo Deportivo, Xavi does not want De Jong to leave but he would let him go if Barcelona can rope in either Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva or Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski.

Xavi had revealed publicly that De Jong is an essential part of his system. On several occasions, he also stated that in order to strengthen the team and free up wages selling the midfielder will be deemed essential.

The inclusion of a world-class striker like Lewandowski is one of the primary targets of the 42-year-old Barcelona manager in the upcoming transfer window. He believes that the Blaugranas currently lack the ability to score goals after the departure of players like Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann.

Lewandowski is not the only player that Barcelona are keen to sign as Xavi has revealed his desire to sign Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva. The 27-year-old attacking midfielder is considered an ideal replacement if De Jong leaves in the summer transfer market. Xavi said that Silva possesses similar “technique and style.”

De Jong had a pretty average outing for Barcelona last season. He scored three goals and assisted thrice after playing 32 matches in the 2021-22 La Liga season. He failed to make full of his time on the pitch and was often subbed off for Gavi or Nico Gonzalez.

During Barca’s La Liga clash against Rayo Vallecano, De Jong was seen frustrated after he was subbed off in the 60th minute. The Catalan giants had to endure a 0-1 defeat in that game.

