Barcelona Confirm Lionel Messi as New Club Captain
With a week left for Barcelona to begin their La Liga title defense, the club has named Lionel Messi as their new captain after Andres Iniesta left at the end of last season.
(Image: AFP)
With a week left for Barcelona to begin their La Liga title defense, the club has named Lionel Messi as their new captain after Andres Iniesta left at the end of last season.
The Spanish maestro, who had taken over in 2015 from Xavi Hernandez after he left for Qatari club Al Sadd SC, has himself signed up with Japanese side Vissel Kobe.
The Argentina skipper, who has often worn the captain’s armband for the Catalan giants as he was the second captain or vice-captain, will begin the season as the outright captain this time around.
The 31-year old Messi’s deputy this season will be Sergio Busquets, while the next two in line will be Gerard Pique and Sergi Roberto.
This is the first time defender Pique has been handed a role of this magnitude at the Nou Camp. Pique, remember returned to Barcelona from Manchester United in 2008.
Sergi Roberto has previously skippered an inexperienced Barcelona squad during the club's recent pre-season tour of the United States.
All of Barcelona’s four of captains are products of the famed La Masia youth academy and only Pique -- who had spells with United and on loan at Real Zaragoza -- has played senior football away from Camp Nou.
Barcelona open their La Liga campaign at home against Alaves on August 19.
