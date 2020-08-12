FOOTBALL

Barcelona Confirm One Covid-19 Positive Case, Say Player Not in Contact With Champions League Squad

File image of Camp Nou. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

The coronavirus-infected Barcelona player is asymptomatic and did not come in contact with any of the senior team members, scheduled to travel for Champions League.

A Barcelona player has tested positive for the coronavirus, the club said Wednesday, adding that he is not in its Champions League squad.

Barcelona did not identify the player but said he had not been in contact with any of the senior team players who are scheduled to travel to Lisbon on Thursday.

Barcelona will face Bayern Munich on Friday in the quarterfinals of the mini-tournament being played in Portugal.

The club said the infected player has no symptoms of Covid-19 and is in good health. He was quarantined at home and everyone who had contact with him would be tested.

He was among the nine players beginning pre-season training this week: Pedri, Trinco, Matheus Fernandes, Todibo, Wagu, Ale, Rafinha, Miranda and Oriol Busquets.

