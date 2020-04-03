FOOTBALL

1-MIN READ

Barcelona Could Offer Antoine Griezmann to Get Neymar Back from PSG: Report

Neymar (Image: Reuters)

Antoine Griezmann can be sold to Paris Saint Germain in an attempt to get Neymar back at Barcelona.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 3, 2020, 10:39 AM IST
London: Spanish football giants FC Barcelona could part ways with Antoine Griezmann in order to bring back Neymar from Paris Saint Germain, according to a Sky Sports report.

Barelona have long wanted to bring Brazil forward back into their fold after he left them to join French heavyweights PSG in 2018.

PSG value Neymar at €150m while Barca value Griezmann at €100m, says the report as quoted by ESPNFC.

France World Cup winner Griezmann has not been at his best form in his first season in Spain and selling him could aid the Lionel Messi-led side fund their summer spending.

Barca seem determined to sell Griezmann even if PSG don't agree to the deal, though the current market might prevent such hefty deals from happening, given how many clubs are struggling financially as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, the report further said.

Meanwhile, Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has recently said the players will take a 70 per cent pay cut during the coronavirus pandemic and make additional contributions to ensure non-sporting staff receive full wages.

In a statement, Barca skipper Messi said: "Before going any further, we want to make it clear that we were always willing to reduce our salaries because we understand perfectly that we are in an exceptional situation. We, as players, are always here to help the the club when they ask."

