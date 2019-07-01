Barcelona Midfielder Denis Suarez Returns to Celta Vigo
Denis Suarez moved back to Celta Vigo, on a four-year deal from Barcelona for 12.9 million euros plus 3.1 million euros in variables.
Celta Vigo singed Denis Suarez on a four-year deal from Barcelona (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Madrid: Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez has agreed to move back to his boyhood club Celta Vigo on a four-year deal, the Spanish champions said.
Celta Vigo, based in Spain's northwestern Galicia region, will pay the Catalan giants 12.9 million euros ($14.7 million) plus 3.1 million euros in variables, Barcelona said in a statement late on Sunday.
"Barcelona would like to publicly express its gratitude to Denis Suarez for his commitment and dedication and wish him every bit of luck and success in the future," it said.
The 25-year-old came through Celta Vigo youth academy before moving to Manchester City aged 17 but he never played a competitive game for the Premier League side.
He left the English club for Barcelona in 2013. After a season with Barcelona's reserve team and another year on loan at Sevilla, the former Spain Under-21 international joined Villarreal on a permanent deal.
He returned to Barcelona in 2016, this time to the Catalan club's first team but failed to find a regular spot on the starting lineup.
Suarez went on loan to Arsenal in January but his second spell in England ended prematurely due to injury.
Also Watch
-
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Review: Perfect Off-Roading SUV For India
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
Here's Why the Jeep Compass SUV is so Popular
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
MG Hector Review: Premium SUV with a touch of Technology
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Parth, Erica Shoot for Kasautii Zindagii Kay At Rhine Falls in Switzerland
- Borderline Sexual Content Common on TikTok And Likee Could Soon Make Its Way to Your WhatsApp
- Mallika Sherawat Reveals a Producer Once Asked Her to Fry Eggs on Her Belly to Portray 'Hotness'
- Bangladesh Doctor Says Transferred to Rural Area for Criticising Skipper Mortaza
- Can Mobile Wallets With Spending Limits and no KYC Boost Digital Payments in India?
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s