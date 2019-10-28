Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Diwali 2019
News18 » Football
1-min read

'Barcelona Has Given Me Everything': Lionel Messi Says He Doesn't Want to Leave

Lionel Messi has come to say that he wants to finish his playing career at Barcelona, asserting that the Spanish club has given him 'everything'.

IANS

Updated:October 28, 2019, 4:14 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Barcelona Has Given Me Everything': Lionel Messi Says He Doesn't Want to Leave
File photo of Lionel Messi. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Buenos Aires: Lionel Messi has conceded that he is less likely to finish his career in Argentina, describing Barcelona as a city that has given him "everything".

Messi has long expressed a desire to play for Rosario-based Newell's Old Boys, where he played at youth level before moving to Catalonia with his family at age 13, reports Xinhua news agency.

"I always say that I don't want to leave here, I have no thoughts of moving," the 32-year-old said in an interview with Argentina's TyC Sports.

"I have the dream of being able to play for Newell's in Argentina, but I don't know if it's really going to happen because I have a family that is ahead of my desire.

"It's a dream I've had since I was little, but I have a family, I have three children, I live in a place that has given me everything and where I am calm and can give my children a spectacular future.

"We think much more about that than my desire of playing football in Argentina. I will try to convince the family, because today we have to convince the children too."

Messi described Argentine football fans as even more passionate than those in Spain and labelled the rivalry in derbies such as Boca Juniors-River Plate as "madness".

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram