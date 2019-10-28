'Barcelona Has Given Me Everything': Lionel Messi Says He Doesn't Want to Leave
Lionel Messi has come to say that he wants to finish his playing career at Barcelona, asserting that the Spanish club has given him 'everything'.
File photo of Lionel Messi. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Buenos Aires: Lionel Messi has conceded that he is less likely to finish his career in Argentina, describing Barcelona as a city that has given him "everything".
Messi has long expressed a desire to play for Rosario-based Newell's Old Boys, where he played at youth level before moving to Catalonia with his family at age 13, reports Xinhua news agency.
"I always say that I don't want to leave here, I have no thoughts of moving," the 32-year-old said in an interview with Argentina's TyC Sports.
"I have the dream of being able to play for Newell's in Argentina, but I don't know if it's really going to happen because I have a family that is ahead of my desire.
"It's a dream I've had since I was little, but I have a family, I have three children, I live in a place that has given me everything and where I am calm and can give my children a spectacular future.
"We think much more about that than my desire of playing football in Argentina. I will try to convince the family, because today we have to convince the children too."
Messi described Argentine football fans as even more passionate than those in Spain and labelled the rivalry in derbies such as Boca Juniors-River Plate as "madness".
