Barcelona Not Distracted by Looming El Clasico Ahead of Real Sociedad Clash, Says Valverde
FC Barcelona play the El Clasico against Real Madrid four days after their La Liga clash against Real Sociedad.
Barcelona (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Barcelona: Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde insisted on Friday that his team were not looking beyond Saturday's La Liga match at Real Sociedad at the upcoming Clasico clash with Real Madrid.
"The Clasico always grabs a lot of attention, but the players are much more aware of the next match because the Clasico is four days later," Valverde told reporters ahead of the trip to San Sebastian.
The match at Barca's Camp Nou was originally scheduled for October 26 but was postponed as political protests by Catalonian separatists peaked. It is set to go ahead on Wednesday with heightened security after protest groups said they will target the match.
However Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu said on Thursday that the Clasico will be played and will not be postponed again.
"On Wednesday, we will think about what will happen on the field in the 90 minutes that is strictly football, strictly sporting and nothing else," said Valverde when asked if the team would change their routines because of the security surrounding the Clasico.
"We'll see what we do from Sunday, we're not thinking a bit beyond tomorrow's game.
"I do not want to distract from what we have tomorrow, because for us three points against Real Sociedad is the same as the three points against Real Madrid."
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 28 November , 2019 Web Inventor, Tim Berners-Lee, Talks About His Ambitious Plan to Save the Internet
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 WhatsApp And Privacy: You Must Check Out These Settings on Your Phone
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Peeling Back the Days: The Year of the Onion – An Autobiography
- Thousands of 'Penis Fish' Wash Up on California Beach and Social Media is 'Shook'
- Football in Snow: Watch Real Kashmir FC Players Practice for I-League in Srinagar
- WhatsApp Will Sue Businesses That Bombard Users Will Bulk Messages
- You Can Now Buy a Baby Yoda Toy for Rs 21,000, But Here's the Catch