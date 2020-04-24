FOOTBALL

1-MIN READ

Barcelona Offer Inter Striker Lautaro Martinez Contract Extension Double Wages

Lautaro Martinez (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Lautaro Martinez knocked back Barcelona's previous of 2 million euro but the newest contract offers him 4 million euro.

FC Barcelona are now willing to offer Inter striker Lautaro Martinez a contract extension in which they have doubled his wages.

According to a report in Semprinter, the footballer knocked back their previous offer so now they have decided to double his annual salary. Initially, he was drawing 2 million euro but the newest contract offers him 4 million euro.

The report further adds that it seems like the Catalans are desperate to not let him go. Moreover, they are willing to offer him a cash sum between 80-90 million euro, which will take his deal to 150 million euro in total.

However, decently during an Instagram live Inter vice-president Javier Zanetti on being asked about Lautaro said, “I will be sincere. When we took him, we knew he was one of Argentina's most promising young men. Now with the work of [head coach Antonio] Conte, at just 22 years old, he can give a lot. Right now here, with everything that is happening, we are not thinking about what he will do. Then we'll see, but now I see him very happy here at Inter. And with Lukaku he is great”.

Till date, Lautaro has netted 16 goals in 31 games across all competitions.

