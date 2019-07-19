Barcelona Offer PSG 90m Pounds Plus 2 Players for Neymar: Reports

Barcelona have offered Paris Saint-Germain £90m plus two players (out of a choice of six) for Neymar, according to reports in the British media.

According to Sky Sports, the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele, Ivan Rakitic, Nelson Semedo, Malcom and Samuel Umtiti, have been offered by Barcelona, out of whom PSG may choose any two.

There has been growing speculation after Neymar expressed his wish to return to Barcelona, with PSG manager Thomas Tuchel also accepting that the Brazilian being keen on an exit from the Paris club.

Earlier Neymar, who joined PSG for 222 million euros from Barcelona in 2017, made a series of remarks that strained his relationship further with PSG and sparked outrage on social media.

Asked by online sports channel Oh My Goal about his best memory in football, the troubled superstar cited Barcelona's incredible 2017 Champions League victory over PSG when he was part of the team that overturned a 4-0 first-leg deficit by winning 6-1 in the second leg of their last-16 tie.

Meanwhile, PSG's new sporting director Leonardo -- a Brazilian like Neymar -- last week opened the door to the player leaving the club "if there is an offer that suits everyone".

However, the chances of him returning to Barcelona, where he previously starred for four years, cannot have been helped by the completion of Antoine Griezmann's transfer to the Camp Nou from Atletico Madrid.

That deal was completed on Friday when the Catalans activated Griezmann's 120 million-euro ($135 million) release clause.

(With inputs from AFP)