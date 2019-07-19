Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Barcelona Offer PSG 90m Pounds Plus 2 Players for Neymar: Reports

Barcelona have offered Paris Saint-Germain 90m Pounds plus any two out of Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele, Ivan Rakitic, Nelson Semedo, Malcom and Samuel Umtiti, to sign back Neymar.

News18 Sports

Updated:July 19, 2019, 1:57 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Barcelona Offer PSG 90m Pounds Plus 2 Players for Neymar: Reports
Rumours of Neymar going back to Barcelona from PSg have been growing louder (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

Barcelona have offered Paris Saint-Germain £90m plus two players (out of a choice of six) for Neymar, according to reports in the British media.

According to Sky Sports, the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele, Ivan Rakitic, Nelson Semedo, Malcom and Samuel Umtiti, have been offered by Barcelona, out of whom PSG may choose any two.

There has been growing speculation after Neymar expressed his wish to return to Barcelona, with PSG manager Thomas Tuchel also accepting that the Brazilian being keen on an exit from the Paris club.

Earlier Neymar, who joined PSG for 222 million euros from Barcelona in 2017, made a series of remarks that strained his relationship further with PSG and sparked outrage on social media.

Asked by online sports channel Oh My Goal about his best memory in football, the troubled superstar cited Barcelona's incredible 2017 Champions League victory over PSG when he was part of the team that overturned a 4-0 first-leg deficit by winning 6-1 in the second leg of their last-16 tie.

Meanwhile, PSG's new sporting director Leonardo -- a Brazilian like Neymar -- last week opened the door to the player leaving the club "if there is an offer that suits everyone".

However, the chances of him returning to Barcelona, where he previously starred for four years, cannot have been helped by the completion of Antoine Griezmann's transfer to the Camp Nou from Atletico Madrid.

That deal was completed on Friday when the Catalans activated Griezmann's 120 million-euro ($135 million) release clause.

(With inputs from AFP)

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram