Barcelona Pin News Stories about Cristiano Ronaldo at Training Facility with Strict Covid-19 Warnings

Can you imagine that statements or news about Barcelona star Lionel Messi hung in Real Madrid’s dressing room throughout the season? Well, something similar on those lines was reportedly placed in the dressing room of FC Barcelona’s training ground. According to a report on AS website, the La Liga giants’ first team’s dressing room at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper, placed news stories about Cristiano Ronaldo’s positive coronavirus test as a warning to their players to stay in line and follow safety protocols.

Ronaldo was arguably the most high profile footballer to test positive for the virus after he was infected while on international duty with Portugal in October last year. This led to the Juventus striker missing an important Champions League group stage clash with Barcelona, which the Blaugrana would go on to win 2-0. Ousmane Dembele and Lionel Messi scored one each in that game.

While, the walls at the Ciutat Esportiva are adorned with pictures of club legend Lionel Messi among others, one of the dressing rooms at the training facility, were adorned with a story relating to his oldest rival’s positive test, the publication further cited.

The report claims that it was put up in order to serve a reminder to the Catalan stars to follow strict precautions in place to keep them Covid free. They had even pinned the story with a warning stating, “the competition is at stake” and in red letters “the rules are to be met”.

While, the warning seemed to help as Barca managed to steer clear of pitfalls surrounding the pandemic last season. They had just one miss from the first-team in the form of Sergio Roberto, who missed some game-time. However, it didn’t necessarily help them to clinch either the La Liga title or Champions League trophy, in what was a disappointing season for the Spanish club.

