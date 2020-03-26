Barcelona Players Reject Wage Cut Proposal Amid Coronavirus Crisis: Report

Barcelona: Barcelona's first team players are reported to have rejected the club's proposal for them to take salary cuts so that it can pay off the rest of the staff amid the coronavirus crisis. Spain has declared a National Emergency to deal with the pandemic that has taken more than 4000 lives in the country.

According to ESPN, negotiations between the club's captains and board of directors are ongoing and that the players are willing to take a salary cut but are not happy with the terms suggested by the board thus far.

The board's proposal would eventually see a significant cut in the salary of all the professional teams in the club which includes the women's first team and the basketball team amongst others. The focus however is on the men's team which makes up about 70 per cent of the club's wage budget.

Barcelona's star players like captain Lionel Messi and goalkeeper Marc Andre Ter Stegen have all made financial contributions to the fight against coronavirus in the country. Clubs accross Europe are proposing wage cuts for the players with the football seasons having come to a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic.