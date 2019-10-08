Barcelona Players Were Given 92 Million in Bonuses Last Season
Barcelona paid their players more last season than what they have given for winning the treble in 2015.
Barcelona (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Barcelona paid out 92 million euros (82.1 million pounds) in collective bonuses to its players for winning the Spanish league and Super Cup titles last season, the club's annual report showed.
The bonus was two million euros less than the amount that was paid out in 2018. The figure was three million euros more than what the players received when the club won the treble in 2015.
The report revealed that the club spent a total of 541 million euros on staff costs across all its sports teams, with 311.9 million spent on first team coaches and players.
While Barcelona won La Liga at a canter and lifted the Super Cup last season, they lost the Copa del Rey final to Valencia and were beaten by Liverpool in the Champions League semi-finals.
Barcelona paid players 89 million euros for the 2014-15 campaign when they won La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Champions League.
They handed out 94 million euros for the 2017-2018 season when they won the Copa del Rey and La Liga titles.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Saaho Actress Evelyn Sharma Gets Engaged to Her Australia-based Boyfriend
- Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Play Pretend Cricket on Green Carpet of '83 Wrap up Party
- This Botnet Malware is Infecting Over 4,000 Windows PCs Every Day
- Vodafone Testing Open Cellular Radio Tech That Could Lower Cellphone Rates
- Hardik Pandya Wore a Really Expensive Watch to Surgery and Time Stood Still on Twitter