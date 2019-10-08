Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Barcelona Players Were Given 92 Million in Bonuses Last Season

Barcelona paid their players more last season than what they have given for winning the treble in 2015.

Reuters

Updated:October 8, 2019, 7:20 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Barcelona Players Were Given 92 Million in Bonuses Last Season
Barcelona (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Barcelona paid out 92 million euros (82.1 million pounds) in collective bonuses to its players for winning the Spanish league and Super Cup titles last season, the club's annual report showed.

The bonus was two million euros less than the amount that was paid out in 2018. The figure was three million euros more than what the players received when the club won the treble in 2015.

The report revealed that the club spent a total of 541 million euros on staff costs across all its sports teams, with 311.9 million spent on first team coaches and players.

While Barcelona won La Liga at a canter and lifted the Super Cup last season, they lost the Copa del Rey final to Valencia and were beaten by Liverpool in the Champions League semi-finals.

Barcelona paid players 89 million euros for the 2014-15 campaign when they won La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Champions League.

They handed out 94 million euros for the 2017-2018 season when they won the Copa del Rey and La Liga titles.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram