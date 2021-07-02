La Liga giants Barcelona have reportedly contacted clubs in England and Italy to sound out their interest for the transfer of Sergi Roberto. The Catalan outfit are keen to move the versatile midfielder during this summer’s transfer window. Sergio has one year left to run on his current contract at Camp Nou, it was last extended in 2018.

However, according to Mundo Deportivo report, Ronald Koeman’s team are open to Roberto signing a new deal, but they are also prepared to sell him this summer and believe that there is interest from the Premier League champions. The report also claims that Barcelona have called Manchester City repeatedly this summer to discuss a possible sale of the Spaniard. They had also reached out to Serie A heavyweight Inter Milan and also presented a new deal to protect his market value but have since withdrawn it.

The Spaniard, after graduating from the world famous La Masia academy in 2013, has been at Barcelona his entire career. And despite his preference to remain at his favourite club, Roberto could be forced to find a new club this summer, as the Catalan squad is undergoing a major overhaul under Koeman after a below-par 2020/21 campaign.

While Roberto’s desire to continue at the Camp Nou may have also scuttled his prospect of playing in the Premier League. The Champions League runners-up tried to sign him last summer but the midfielder was keen to continue with the La Liga side in 2020.

However, the report further cites that the Manchester club have restarted contacts with Barcelona for Roberto, and City are in pole position to acquire the 29-year-old’s services.

Meanwhile, Roberto made 20 appearances for Koeman’s side during the 2020-21 campaign. The midfielder is struggling to overcome muscular and hamstring injuries. He scored once and provided two assists in 15 La Liga appearances in the 2020-21 season.

It needs to be seen if Roberto heads to an Italian or English club.

