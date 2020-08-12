Barcelona Release Full Squad for Champions League Final Stage in Lisbon

Barcelona are going with their full-strength squad to Lisbon for the final stage of the Champions League as they aim for glory five years after their previous triumph.

Barcelona last won the in the 2014-15 season, following which their arch-rivals Real Madrid have recorded three consecutive Champions League triumphs.

For the past two seasons, Lionel Messi has made his intention of winning the Champions League clear and the club is going with its full-strength for the last stage.

Champions League mini-tournament is taking place in Lisbon, starting with the quarter-finals on Wednesday night.

Due to coronavirus pandemic, the full final stage, which includes the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final, is taking place in Lisbon. The final is set to take place on August 23.

Unlike the regular format where the quarter-finals and semi-finals have two legs, it will be a single-leg format to quicken the tournament.

Barcelona, on Wednesday, released the full squad that is travelling to Lisbon, where they will first face a mammoth task against an in-form Bayern Munich.

Here is Barcelona's full squad:

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Nelson Semedo, Gerard Pique, Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets, Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi, Ousmane Dembele, Neto, Clement Lenglet, Antoine Griezmann, Jordi Alba, Martin Braithwaite, Sergi Roberto, Frenkie de Jong, Arturo Vidal, Juior Firpo, Inaki Pena, Riqui Puig, Ansu Fati, Ronald Araujo, Monchu, Oscar Mingueza, Konrad de la Fuente, Ludovit Reis, Jandro Orellana

Earlier on Wednesday, Barcelona announced that one of their players had tested positive for coronavirus but the infected individual had not come in contact with any of the squad members bound for Lisbon.

He was among the nine players beginning pre-season training this week: Pedri, Trinco, Matheus Fernandes, Todibo, Wagu, Ale, Rafinha, Miranda and Oriol Busquets.