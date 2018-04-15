English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Barcelona Set New La Liga Record After 39 Games Unbeaten
Barcelona set a new La Liga record by extending their unbeaten run to 39 games with a 2-1 victory over Valencia on Saturday.
(Image: Barcelona/Twitter)
Barcelona set a new La Liga record by extending their unbeaten run to 39 games with a 2-1 victory over Valencia on Saturday.
Luis Suarez and Samuel Umtiti were both on target as Barca passed the 38 matches Real Sociedad managed without defeat between 1979 and 1980. Dani Parejo gave Valencia brief hope with an 87th-minute penalty.
The win at the Camp Nou, which was more comfortable than the scoreline suggested, also eases fears that Tuesday's Champions League collapse against Roma could affect Barcelona's march to the league title.
Ernesto Valverde's side are now 14 points clear at the top of the table, before second-placed Atletico Madrid play their game in hand against Levante on Sunday.
Valencia stay third, one point ahead of Real Madrid, who are also in action on Sunday, away to Malaga.
"The value of these three points is great, they are three points of gold," Valverde said.
"The week has been hard and that hard week affects everyone, including the fans.
"We have not lost much but the game the other day was important and you have the feeling that we have disappointed people. You want to repay them."
There is no doubt Barca's shock defeat in Italy still lingers, and may still, even if the Catalans secure the first part of an expected domestic double by winning the Copa del Rey next weekend.
But it should take little away from their faultless form in the league, which means the last time they tasted defeat outside a cup competition was against Malaga just over 12 months ago.
This was already a club record run, now eight games better than the 31 unbeaten Pep Guardiola's brilliant team strung together in the season of 2010-11.
It would now seem only the home Clasico against Real Madrid on May 6, and perhaps an awkward trip to Celta Vigo on Tuesday, stand in the way of Barcelona finishing the league campaign as invincibles.
"Records are there to be broken," Suarez told beIN Sports. "The public can be angry about the Champions League, like us, but this is a recognition of the great season we are having in the league, which now seems to have been forgotten."
Coutinho Returns
Despite their exertions in Rome, Valverde resisted the temptation to rest key players, with Philippe Coutinho and Paulinho coming in for Ivan Rakitic and Nelson Semedo.
Barca showed few signs of lost confidence early on and after 15 minutes they took the lead, Coutinho drifting in from the right and, after spotting Suarez's angled run, poking a superb pass in behind. Suarez took the finish first time and swept the ball inside the near post.
Valencia, however, found a foothold and arguably were the better side by the end of the half.
Pique, already booked, endured a difficult 45 minutes and as he and Marc-Andre ter Stegen dallied at the back and the latter's skewed pass fell to Carlos Soler. Soler played in Rodrigo Moreno but Ter Stegen made up for his mistake by pushing the shot onto the bar.
Barcelona started the second half like they began the first though and five minutes after the restart, they doubled their advantage.
Umtiti beat Gabriel Paulista to Coutinho's corner and while his header was parried by Neto, Valencia's goalkeeper could only push it in off the post.
Valencia's belief was dwindling and two acrobatic volleys, from Lionel Messi and then Andres Iniesta, almost added a spectacular third, as the first flew just over and the second was parried by Neto.
There was time for a tense finish after substitute Ousmane Dembele brought down Jose Gaya in the area and Parejo's feeble penalty squirmed under the body of Ter Stegen. But Barca's morale-boosting win was never really in doubt.
Also Watch
Luis Suarez and Samuel Umtiti were both on target as Barca passed the 38 matches Real Sociedad managed without defeat between 1979 and 1980. Dani Parejo gave Valencia brief hope with an 87th-minute penalty.
The win at the Camp Nou, which was more comfortable than the scoreline suggested, also eases fears that Tuesday's Champions League collapse against Roma could affect Barcelona's march to the league title.
Ernesto Valverde's side are now 14 points clear at the top of the table, before second-placed Atletico Madrid play their game in hand against Levante on Sunday.
Valencia stay third, one point ahead of Real Madrid, who are also in action on Sunday, away to Malaga.
"The value of these three points is great, they are three points of gold," Valverde said.
"The week has been hard and that hard week affects everyone, including the fans.
"We have not lost much but the game the other day was important and you have the feeling that we have disappointed people. You want to repay them."
There is no doubt Barca's shock defeat in Italy still lingers, and may still, even if the Catalans secure the first part of an expected domestic double by winning the Copa del Rey next weekend.
But it should take little away from their faultless form in the league, which means the last time they tasted defeat outside a cup competition was against Malaga just over 12 months ago.
This was already a club record run, now eight games better than the 31 unbeaten Pep Guardiola's brilliant team strung together in the season of 2010-11.
It would now seem only the home Clasico against Real Madrid on May 6, and perhaps an awkward trip to Celta Vigo on Tuesday, stand in the way of Barcelona finishing the league campaign as invincibles.
"Records are there to be broken," Suarez told beIN Sports. "The public can be angry about the Champions League, like us, but this is a recognition of the great season we are having in the league, which now seems to have been forgotten."
Coutinho Returns
Despite their exertions in Rome, Valverde resisted the temptation to rest key players, with Philippe Coutinho and Paulinho coming in for Ivan Rakitic and Nelson Semedo.
Barca showed few signs of lost confidence early on and after 15 minutes they took the lead, Coutinho drifting in from the right and, after spotting Suarez's angled run, poking a superb pass in behind. Suarez took the finish first time and swept the ball inside the near post.
Valencia, however, found a foothold and arguably were the better side by the end of the half.
Pique, already booked, endured a difficult 45 minutes and as he and Marc-Andre ter Stegen dallied at the back and the latter's skewed pass fell to Carlos Soler. Soler played in Rodrigo Moreno but Ter Stegen made up for his mistake by pushing the shot onto the bar.
Barcelona started the second half like they began the first though and five minutes after the restart, they doubled their advantage.
Umtiti beat Gabriel Paulista to Coutinho's corner and while his header was parried by Neto, Valencia's goalkeeper could only push it in off the post.
Valencia's belief was dwindling and two acrobatic volleys, from Lionel Messi and then Andres Iniesta, almost added a spectacular third, as the first flew just over and the second was parried by Neto.
There was time for a tense finish after substitute Ousmane Dembele brought down Jose Gaya in the area and Parejo's feeble penalty squirmed under the body of Ter Stegen. But Barca's morale-boosting win was never really in doubt.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
-
Kathua Horror: India Wants Justice
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
October Review: Is Varun Dhawan's Evolution Worth Watching?
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
Kathua Rape Case : Is Death the Appropriate Punishment for Raping a Minor
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
Needles found: Rakesh Babu and Irfan Kolothum Thodi sent back
Kathua Horror: India Wants Justice
Saturday 14 April , 2018 127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Friday 13 April , 2018 October Review: Is Varun Dhawan's Evolution Worth Watching?
Friday 13 April , 2018 Kathua Rape Case : Is Death the Appropriate Punishment for Raping a Minor
Friday 13 April , 2018 Needles found: Rakesh Babu and Irfan Kolothum Thodi sent back
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|26
|20
|20
|66
|1
|Australia
|79
|59
|60
|198
|2
|England
|45
|45
|46
|136
|4
|Canada
|15
|40
|27
|82
|5
|New Zealand
|15
|16
|15
|46
|6
|South Africa
|13
|11
|13
|37
|7
|Wales
|10
|12
|14
|36
|8
|Scotland
|9
|13
|22
|44
|9
|Nigeria
|9
|9
|6
|24
|10
|Cyprus
|8
|1
|5
|14
|11
|Jamaica
|7
|9
|11
|27
|12
|Malaysia
|7
|5
|12
|24
|13
|Singapore
|5
|2
|2
|9
|14
|Kenya
|4
|7
|6
|17
|15
|Uganda
|3
|1
|2
|6
|16
|Botswana
|3
|1
|1
|5
|17
|Samoa
|2
|3
|0
|5
|18
|Trinidad And Tobago
|2
|1
|0
|3
|19
|Namibia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|20
|Northern Ireland
|1
|7
|4
|12
|21
|Bahamas
|1
|3
|0
|4
|22
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|23
|Fiji
|1
|1
|2
|4
|24
|Pakistan
|1
|0
|4
|5
|25
|Grenada
|1
|0
|1
|2
|26
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|British Virgin Islands
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Guyana
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Saint Lucia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|30
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|31
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|5
|6
|32
|Cameroon
|0
|1
|2
|3
|33
|Dominica
|0
|1
|1
|2
|34
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|34
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|34
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|37
|Malta
|0
|0
|2
|2
|37
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|2
|2
|39
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Ghana
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|44
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Swara Bhasker Defends Taimur And Kareena Kapoor Khan, Lashes Out At Troll
- Sunny Leone Made This Promise To Elder Daughter Nisha After Kathua Outrage
- Japanese Engineer Builds 28-Feet Long Humanoid Robot Out of Love For Anime
- Salman Khan is Back in Action as He Resumes Race 3 Shooting With Jacqueline; See Pics
- Rampage Movie Review: Dwayne Johnson & Monsters Break In Blockbuster Season With Dumb, Fun Creature Feature