Barcelona Shares Lionel Messi’s Amazing Moves from His Academy Days | Watch

Argentina forward Lionel Messi, who left La Liga giants Barcelona after more than two decades last week, has signed a two-year contract with French powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The star striker also has an option to add an additional year, the French club announced on Tuesday. After a tearful exit, Messi departed from his boyhood club as a free agent, before the League 1 giants snapped him up for the upcoming season.

The Argentine signed his first contract with the club as a 13-year-old, he went on to advance through the ranks of their famed academy, La Masia. The genius made his professional debut for the first team in 2004, and went on to win 34 trophies, while scoring 672 goals in 778 appearances, and registering 288 assists, a record tally for one club.

Reminiscing about his early days, Barcelona shared a video clip of Messi’s highlights from his time at La Maisa on Twitter. The footage shows Messi sporting long hair, which was his trademark hairstyle then. Further in the video he could be seen playing with his teammates and also a few trophy presentations.

Watch it here:

The video posted on Tuesday garnered more than a million views, close to 75 thousand likes and hundreds of comments on the microblogging site.

Since his debut with Barca, Messi has been acknowledged by senior players such as Ronaldinho and Thierry Henry as one of the best in the world. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner’s painful exit ends his trophy laden stint with Barca. The 34-year-old helped the Spanish club win four Champions League trophies and 10 league titles. He will now join a PSG attack that already features close friend Neymar and Kylian Mbappe and among others.

Meanwhile, PSG are on a heavy signing spree this summer, with elite players like Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnaruma and Georginio Wijnaldum already joining at the Parc des Princes. Messi’s arrival will add more depth as they chase the Champions League trophy.

