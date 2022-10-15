Barcelona to Wear Kits Featuring Drake's Logo for El Clasico vs Real Madrid

Spanish giants Barcelona revealed that they will wear a special jersey featuring rapper Drake’s OVO owl logo in the El Clasico clash against Real Madrid on Sunday. The Catalan club will celebrate Drake becoming the first artist on Spotify to surpass 50 billion streams.

With another enthralling El Clasico on the cards, Barcelona will travel to the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid to cross swords with their eternal rivals. As part of their sponsorship with Spotify, the La Liga side will feature a fresh look to their Blaugrana kit, with the usual Spotify badge being replaced by Drake’s OVO owl logo.

Canadian rapper Drake became the first singer on Spotify to reach the 50 billion streaming mark on the music streaming platform. Xavi’s men will take to the field for the Clasico donning the special jersey to celebrate the internationally acclaimed artist, who has bagged over 275 awards in his musical career, including four Grammy awards.

Drake was elated for receiving such an honour and shared a picture of himself revealing the new Barcelona kit and expressed his emotions on Instagram. “This doesn’t feel real but it is,” Drake wrote in the caption.

The initiative is part of Barcelona and Spotify’s strategic goal to “bring football and music together”. The club sealed a long-term partnership with Spotify earlier this year and since then have been working together on creating opportunities for various artists across the world.

Barcelona’s marketing vice president Juli Guiu had earlier made the announcement on the club’s official website. “Our alliance with Spotify goes beyond a mere commercial relationship. It is a strategic relationship through which we seek to bring together two worlds that can arouse emotion – namely music and football,” Guiu said.

“This initiative is another example of this desire and the innovative spirit of our collaboration,” he added.

The Catalans will also be donning special training bibs and tops during their warm-up session in the Santiago Bernabeu that will feature Drake’s name and the number 50 in place of the customary Spotify badge on the crest which usually adorns their home kits on the front of the jersey.

Barcelona and Real Madrid come into the Clasico tied atop La Liga with 22 points apiece, with neither team enduring a loss in the domestic season. The defending champions were far too strong for Barcelona and the rest of their opposition in La Liga last season. However, it appears like the championship battle will be much closer this season and Xavi’s men will be eyeing to claim the top spot by trouncing their nemesis on Sunday.

