Barcelona Troll Real Madrid by Unveiling 'Raul is Culer' Banner to Promote Their Retail Store

Real Madrid and Barcelona share one of the fiercest rivalries in club football history. Both these clubs have enjoyed storied success in La Liga and elsewhere.

Their matchup, dubbed El Clasico, evokes strong emotions not just amongst their supporters but across the football world. While the fans are busy with the FIFA World Cup 2022, Barcelona have tried taking some of the limelight by poking fun at their Spanish rivals

The Catalan giants have opened their new superstore in the Spanish capital which is located just round the corner from a Real Madrid superstore.

Moreover, Barcelona have mocked their bitter rivals by promoting their store via a huge “Raul is Culer" banner in the heart of the Spanish capital. It is worth mentioning that Barcelona supporters are popularly known as culers.

The incensed Real Madrid fans have claimed that the banner is a reference to former Los Blancos star Raul who scored 323 goals for Real Madrid to become the club’s record scorer, a record that’s since been broken by Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema. The Spaniard is still associated with the club and is currently the manager of its ‘B’ team, Real Madrid Castilla.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

However, Barca has ambiguously stated on its website that “Raúl is a Barça supporter who lives in Madrid and who was the inspiration for this campaign that will be replicated in other streets of the city."

Barcelona even shared a video of their controversial banner on Twitter. The amusing video has gone viral on social media.

La nueva Barça Store en Madrid es… 🔥 pic.twitter.com/FJIoHtGOWT— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) December 1, 2022

Barcelona maintain that their new publicity campaign is a way to arouse interest in the new retail outlet in Madrid, whose opening was attended by director Xavier Barbany and former player Luis García. The retail store is the club’s first in Madrid and is a bold move, considering it’s in Real territory.

Both Real Madrid and Barcelona have cultivated a huge fan base on a global level being one of the most successful Spanish clubs.

But Real Madrid have the bragging rights when it comes to the number of silverwares won. They have won 35 La Liga titles to Barcelona’s 26.

Real also have won way more UEFA Champions League titles than Barcelona. Moreover, the two clubs have had contrasting results in recent months.

While Real Madrid won their 14th Champions League this year, Barcelona have been tackling a financial crisis.

Read all the Latest Sports News here