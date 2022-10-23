Barcelona vs Athletic Club Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Barcelona’s title aspirations suffered a big jolt after they were beaten by defending La Liga champions Real Madrid last week. However, Xavi’s men scripted a prompt comeback and clinched a convincing 3-0 win against Villareal, in their next La Liga encounter.

The Catalan giants will now be aiming to carry forward the momentum when they return to action on Monday. Barcelona, in their next domestic league fixture, will be hosting Athletic Club. The match between Barcelona and Athletic Club will be played at Camp Nou.

With eight wins from 10 matches, second-placed Barcelona currently have 25 points in their kitty. Athletic Club, on the other hand, played out a 2-2 draw against Getafe in their last La Liga match.

Ahead of the La Liga match between Barcelona and Athletic Club, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the La Liga match between Barcelona (BAR) and Athletic Club (ATH) be played?

The La Liga match between Barcelona (BAR) and Athletic Club (ATH) will take place on October 24, Monday.

Where will the La Liga match Barcelona (BAR) vs Athletic Club (ATH) be played?

The La Liga match between Barcelona (BAR) and Athletic Club (ATH) will be played at Camp Nou.

What time will the La Liga match Barcelona (BAR) vs Athletic Club (ATH) begin?

The La Liga match between Barcelona (Bar) and Athletic Club (ATH) will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Barcelona (BAR) vs Athletic Club (ATH) La Liga match?

Barcelona (BAR) vs Athletic Club (ATH) La Liga match will be televised on Sports 18 channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Barcelona (BAR) vs Athletic Club (ATH) La Liga match?

Barcelona (BAR) vs Athletic Club (ATH) La Liga match will be streamed live on Voot and Jio TV.

Barcelona vs Athletic Club Possible Starting XI:

Barcelona Predicted Starting Line-up: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Hector Bellerin, Jules Kounde, Eric Garcia, Alex Balde, Pedri, Sergio Busquets, Gavi, Ousmane Dembele, Robert Lewandowski, Ansu Fati

Athletic Club Predicted Starting Line-up: Unai Simon, Oscar de Marcos, Yeray Alvarez, Inigo Martinez, Inigo Lekue, Iker Muniain, Dani Garcia, Oihan Sancet, Nico Williams, Inaki Williams, Alex Berenguer

