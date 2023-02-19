Barcelona vs Cadiz Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Barcelona will aim to extend their sensational unbeaten run as they are set to take on Cadiz on Monday. The La Liga match between Barcelona and Cadiz will be played at Camp Nou in Barcelona. In their first-leg encounter, the Catalan giants had secured a comfortable 4-0 victory. Xavi’s men will now head into the fixture after remaining unbeaten this year so far. Barcelona had last conceded a defeat in October 2022. Since then, the Blaugranas have dropped points just twice. Barcelona, with 18 wins and two draws, are enjoying a healthy lead atop the La Liga table. In their last La Liga fixture, Barcelona got the better of Villarreal 0-1.

Cadiz are placed in 16th position in the La Liga standings. Cadiz will come into the fixture after clinching a 2-0 win over Girona.

Ahead of Monday’s La Liga match between Barcelona and Cadiz; here is all you need to know:

What date La Liga 2022-23 match between Barcelona and Cadiz will be played?

The La Liga 2022-23 match between Barcelona and Cadiz will take place on February 20, Monday.

Where will the La Liga 2022-23 match Barcelona vs Cadiz be played?

The La Liga match between Barcelona and Cadiz will be played at Camp Nou in Barcelona.

What time will the La Liga 2022-23 match Barcelona vs Cadiz begin?

The La Liga match between Barcelona and Cadiz will begin at 1:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Barcelona vs Cadiz La Liga match?

Barcelona vs Cadiz La Liga match will be televised on Sports 18 channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Cadiz La Liga match?

Barcelona vs Cadiz La Liga match is available to be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.

Barcelona vs Cadiz Possible Starting XI:

Barcelona Predicted Starting Line-up: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Sergi Roberto, Eric Garcia, Andreas Christensen, Alex Balde, Franck Kessie, Frenkie de Jong, Gavi, Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Ansu Fati

Cadiz Predicted Starting Line-up: Jeremias Ledesma, Isaac Carcelen, Luis Hernandez, Fali, Santiago Arzamendia, Brian Ocampo, Ruben Alcaraz, Gonzalo Escalante, Theo Bongonda, Sergi Guardiola, Roger

