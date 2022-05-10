Barcelona vs Celta Vigo Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga 2021-22 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Second-placed Barcelona will aim to keep their winning momentum alive as they are all set to face Celta Vigo in La Liga on Tuesday at the Camp Nou.

The current season has been quite terrible for the Catalan giants. From a humiliating Champions League exit to conceding Europa League defeat, Barcelona had to suffer a lot. And to see Real Madrid lift the title will be hard for them.

The fate of the La Liga has already been decided and apart from pride and prestige, there is nothing else for Xavi’s men to play for in the remaining league games.

On the other hand, 11th-placed Celta Vigo come into the fixture after securing a convincing 4-0 triumph against Deportivo Alaves in their last encounter.

Ahead of the La Liga match between Barcelona and Celta Vigo, here is all you need to know:

When will the La Liga 2021-22 match between Barcelona (BAR) and Celta Vigo (CEV) be played?

The La Liga 2021-22 match between Barcelona (BAR) and Celta Vigo (CEV) will take place on May 11 Wednesday.

Where will the La Liga 2021-22 match Barcelona (BAR) vs Celta Vigo (CEV) be played?

The match between Barcelona (BAR) and Celta Vigo (CEV) will be played at Camp Nou.

What time will the La Liga 2021-22 match Barcelona (BAR) vs Celta Vigo (CEV) begin?

The match between Barcelona (BAR) and Celta Vigo (CEV) will begin at 1:00 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Barcelona (BAR) vs Celta Vigo (CEV) match?

Barcelona (BAR) vs Celta Vigo (CEV) match will be televised on Sports 18 channel.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Barcelona (BAR) vs Celta Vigo (CEV) match?

Barcelona (BAR) vs Celta Vigo (CEV) match is available to be streamed live on the Voot app.

Barcelona (BAR) vs Celta Vigo (CEV) Possible Starting XI:

Barcelona Predicted Starting Line-up: Neto, Dani Alves, Ronald Araujo, Eric Garcia, Jordi Alba, Ricard Puig, Frenkie de Jong, Gavi, Ousmane Dembele, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ferran Torres

Celta Vigo Predicted Starting Line-up: Matias Dituro, Kevin Vazquez, Joseph Aidoo, Nestor Araujo, Javi Galan, Fran Beltran, Brais Mendez, Denis Suarez, Franco Cervi, Thiago Galhardo, Iago Aspas

