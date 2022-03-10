Barcelona vs Galatasaray Live Streaming, Europa League 2021-22: When And Where to Watch Online And TV Telecast Details

Barcelona are set to battle it out against the Turkish side Galatasaray on Friday in the first leg of their last-16 tie of the Europa League. The game is scheduled to take place at Camp Nou. The Catalan outfit will look to move a step closer to European glory by winning this fixture. They qualified for R16 after defeating Italian side Napoli 5-3 on aggregate. Galatasaray, meanwhile, reached here after topping Group E with 12 points.

In their most recent game, Barca defeated Elche 2-1 last weekend in La Liga while Galatasaray were beaten 0-2 at the hands of Konyaspor on Saturday in their domestic league.

The UEFA Europa League match between Barcelona and Galatasaray is slated to begin at 1:30 am (IST).

UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Barcelona vs Galatasaray: Team News, Injury Update

The quartet of Sergi Roberto, Samuel Umtiti, Ansu Fati and Alejandro Balde will not feature in this game as they are still nursing their injuries. The teenage sensation of Barca Gavi will warm the bench through suspension.

Former Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan will miss this game as he is suffering from a groin problem.

Barcelona vs Galatasaray probable XIs

Barcelona Possible Starting line-up: Marc-Andre Ter Stegen; Serginio Dest, Ronald Araujo, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba; Pedri, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie De Jong; Adama Traore, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ferran Torres

Galatasaray Possible Starting line-up: Inaki Pena; Omar Elabdellaoui, Marcao, Victor Nelsson, Patrick Van Aanholt; Erick Pulgar; Berkan Kutlu; Olimpiu Morutan, Ryan Babel, Kerem Akturkoglu; Mostafa Mohamed

What time will Barcelona vs Galatasaray match kick-off?

The UEFA Europa League 2021-22 match between Barcelona vs Galatasaray will be played on Friday, March 11, at Camp Nou. It will get underway from 1:30 AM IST.

What TV channel will show Barcelona vs Galatasaray match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Barcelona vs Galatasaray match.

How can I live stream Barcelona vs Galatasaray fixture?

The fans can also catch the live action from Barcelona vs Galatasaray match on the SonyLIV app.

