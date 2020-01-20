Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Barcelona vs Granada Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga 2019 Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Quique Setien will take charge of his first game as Barcelona host Granada at Camp Nou in La Liga.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 20, 2020, 1:17 AM IST
Barcelona (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Barcelona-led by newly appointed coach Quique Setien will face Granada at the Camp Nou on January 20. Setien has succeeded Ernesto Valverde, who was sacked on Monday by the club officials. In their last outing, Barcelona held Espanyol to a 2-2 draw, whereas Granada defeated Mallorca 1-0. Barcelona sits at the top of the point table with 40 points from 19 matches, whereas Granada are at the 10th position with 27 points from 19 matches. Granada has won 8 of its total matches, while Barcelona have suffered defeat in only three matches from all their outings. The La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona vs Granda fixture will be televised on Monday at 1.30 am.

Speaking at his first media interaction as Barcelona coach, Setien said, "The club are not demanding, I am. I've never accepted low standards, no-one at the club will have to say anything to me because I'll come to work every day eager to transmit to my footballers that we have to win."

"Tomorrow I hope we see a Barcelona team that is not over-excited but that is motivated to put into practice all the things we have been working on this week," he added.

Barcelona will be without the services of Luis Suarez for four months due to a knee injury. Whil, Ousmane Dembele has been sidelined from the upcoming fixture.

La Liga 2019 Barcelona possible starting lineup vs Granada: Ter Stegen; Nelson Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Sergi Roberto, Busquets, Arthur; Messi, Griezmann, Ansu Fati

La Liga 2019 Granada possible starting lineup vs Barcelona: Rui Silva; Victor Diaz, Domingos Duarte, German Sanchez, Alex Martinez; Eteki, Gonalons; Antonio Puertas, Carlos Fernandez, Machis; Soldado

Where to watch La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona vs Granada live in India?

Barcelona vs Granada will commence at 1:30 am on Monday, January 20. The La Liga 2019 Barcelona vs Granada match will be at the Camp Nou. The La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona vs Granada match live telecast will be on Facebook.

How and where to watch online La Liga 2019 Barcelona vs Granada live streaming?

The Barcelona vs Granada live stream will be available on the Facebook app and facebook.com website in India.

