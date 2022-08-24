Barcelona vs Manchester City Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Club Friendly Live Coverage on Live TV Online

After salvaging just a point against Newcastle United, Manchester City will be aiming to get back on the winning track as they go up against Barcelona on Thursday in a club friendly.

The match is promoted by former footballer Juan Carlos Unzue to raise funds for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) research. The game is scheduled to be played at Camp Nou in Barcelona.

The Blaugranas come into the fixture after registering a convincing 1-4 win against Real Sociedad in their last encounter. Barcelona’s Polish striker Robert Lewandowski scored a brace in the match. Earlier, Barcelona had kicked off their La Liga campaign with a goalless draw against Rayo Vallecano.

Defending Premier League Champions Manchester City, on the other hand, clawed back against Newcastle United to clinch just a point. This was their first draw of the new Premier League season.

Ahead of the club friendly match between Barcelona and Manchester City, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the club-friendly match between Barcelona and Manchester City be played?

The club-friendly match between Barcelona and Manchester City will take place on August 25, Thursday.

Where will the club-friendly match Barcelona vs Manchester City be played?

The club-friendly match between Barcelona and Manchester City will be played at Camp Nou in Barcelona.

What time will the club-friendly match Barcelona vs Manchester City begin?

The club-friendly match between Barcelona and Manchester City will begin at 1:00 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Barcelona vs Manchester City club-friendly match?

Barcelona vs Manchester City match will be televised live in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Manchester City club-friendly match?

Barcelona vs Manchester City club-friendly match is available to be streamed live on the CITY+ and BARCA TV+ platforms on a subscription basis.

Barcelona vs Manchester City Possible Starting XI:

Barcelona Predicted Starting Line-up: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Eric Garcia, Frenkie de Jong, Pablo Gavi, Alex Balde, Ferran Torres, Pedri, Ousmane Dembele, Robert Lewandowski

Manchester City Predicted Starting Line-up: Ederson Moraes, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Jamaal Lascelles, Joao Cancelo, Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Erling Haaland, Bernardo Silva

