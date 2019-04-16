Barcelona vs Manchester United, Champions League: Preview, Live Stream And Prediction

Manchester United and Barcelona are set for a historic moment as they prepare to take on each other in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final at Camp Nou on Tuesday night.Barcelona have never lost to Manchester United at home in European competition even though United have defeated Bayern Munich on this ground for an infamous Champions League victory in 1999.Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was the man 20 years ago to lead United to the victory and this time as he stands in the dugout, he will hope his men can draw inspiration from his heroics.The first leg of the quarter-final was a tight one. Manchester United started shaky and bore the brunt of that when Barcelona took an early lead.However, as the Red Devils grew into the game, Barcelona found it hard to penetrate and United did well to hold them off.However, Solskjaer’s men had failed to score at Old Trafford and trail 1-0 in the tie. When they take the pitch at Camp Nou on Tuesday, they’d hope to hold off Barca as much as they would want to score themselves.Barcelona vs Manchester United will be live streamed on Sony LIV in India. The match will be televised on Sony TEN Network which is why their application will see the live stream of it. Sony LIV has now made their live sports network a paid one, so a subscription to the website is mandatory.The match is slated for 12.30am IST start.Lionel Messi was hit on his nose by a Chris Smalling elbow in the first leg of the quarter-final after which he was rested in domestic competition.Manager Ernesto Valverde has confirmed that Messi is fit and good to make it to the line-up. Ousmane Dembele is also likely to be fit, although he might not make a start for Barcelona just yet.Marc-Andre Ter Stegen; Nelson Semedo, Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets, Arthur; Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Philippe CoutinhoManchester United is unlikely to see too many changes into the squad from the first leg even though Alexis Sanchez has travelled with the squad and may actually feature in the game.Ashley Young was heavily criticised for his performance in the first leg and Solskjaer might as well replace him in the starting XI.David de Gea; Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Chris Smalling, Matteo Darmian; Scott McTominay, Fred, Paul Pogba; Marcus Rashford, Romelu Lukaku, Anthony Martial