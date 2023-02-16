Barcelona vs Manchester United Live Score UEFA Europa League Updates: Camp Nou All Set to Host Potential Match of The Season

Read more

The Premier League giants are high on confidence as Marcus Rashford is probably the most in-form player at the moment as the English forward has been scoring consistently for them. While Barcelona have a solid backline this season which has done wonders match after match. While they don’t rely on individual brilliance this season in front of goal as they have collectively done well to outclass the opposition.

On what date will the Europa League match between Barcelona and Manchester United be played?

The Europa League match between Barcelona and Manchester United will be played on February 16, Thursday.

Where will the Europa League match between Barcelona and Manchester United be played?

The Europa League match between Barcelona and Manchester United will be played at Camp Nou, Barcelona.

At what time will the Europa League match between Barcelona and Manchester United begin?

The Europa League match between Barcelona and Manchester United will begin at 11:15 pm IST on February 16.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Europa League match between Barcelona and Manchester United?

The Europa League match between Barcelona and Manchester United will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Europa League match between Barcelona and Manchester United?

The Europa League match between Barcelona and Manchester United will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Predicted Starting Line-up:

Barcelona Predicted Starting Line-up: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Jordi Alba; Pedri, Frenkie De Jong, Gavi; Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Ansu Fati

Manchester United Predicted Starting Line-up: David De Gea; Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw; Marcel Sabitzer, Fred; Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Wout Weghorst

