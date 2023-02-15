Barcelona vs Manchester United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Europa League Match Live?

Manchester United will travel to Barcelona for the blockbuster Europa League play-off on February 16. Manchester United come into the match on the back of a convincing 2-0 win over Leeds United in the Premier League. Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho found the back of the net against Leeds United. Both Rashford and Garnacho are likely to start against Barcelona as well. Although Erik ten Hag’s side is on a roll in the Premier League, Barcelona will be a formidable team in their own backyard. Besides, Barcelona had defeated Manchester United 4-0 in their last encounter – the quarter-final of the Champions League in 2019.

The Catalan giants will take heart from that match and will fancy their chances on Thursday.

Xavi’s side has emerged as the team to beat in La Liga and are at the top of the table, 11 points clear of Real Madrid with just two defeats in 21 games. Barcelona will be the favourites on Thursday as well.

Ahead of the match between Barcelona and Manchester United, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Europa League match between Barcelona and Manchester United be played?

The Europa League match between Barcelona and Manchester United will be played on February 16, Thursday.

Where will the Europa League match between Barcelona and Manchester United be played?

The Europa League match between Barcelona and Manchester United will be played at Camp Nou, Barcelona.

At what time will the Europa League match between Barcelona and Manchester United begin?

The Europa League match between Barcelona and Manchester United will begin at 11:15 pm IST on February 16.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Europa League match between Barcelona and Manchester United?

The Europa League match between Barcelona and Manchester United will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Europa League match between Barcelona and Manchester United?

The Europa League match between Barcelona and Manchester United will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Predicted Starting Line-up:

Barcelona Predicted Starting Line-up: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Jordi Alba; Pedri, Frenkie De Jong, Gavi; Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Ansu Fati

Manchester United Predicted Starting Line-up: David De Gea; Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw; Marcel Sabitzer, Fred; Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Wout Weghorst

