Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Barcelona will be hoping to carry on their winning momentum as they are set to take on 14th placed Rayo Vallecano on Sunday in the La Liga. The match is scheduled to take place at Camp Nou.

A victory will help second-placed Barca move up to 66 points and reduce the gap with table-toppers Real Madrid to 12 points. Barcelona might have crashed out of Europa League but a respectable finish in the domestic league can be a consolation for the fans and supporters.

A victory for Rayo Vallecano against Barcelona will mean that Andoni Iraola’s men can jump to the 11th spot in the La Liga standings. Rayo Vallecano will come into the fixture after securing a 0-1 win against Espanyol, in their last match.

Ahead of the La Liga match between Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano, here is all you need to know:

When will the La Liga match between Barcelona (BAR) vs Rayo Vallecano (RVL) be played?

The La Liga match between Barcelona (BAR) and Rayo Vallecano (RVL) will take place on April 25, Monday.

Where will the La Liga match Barcelona (BAR) vs Rayo Vallecano (RVL) be played?

The match between Barcelona (BAR) vs Rayo Vallecano (RVL) will be played at Camp Nou, Barcelona.

What time will the La Liga match Barcelona (BAR) vs Rayo Vallecano (RVL) begin?

The match between Barcelona (BAR) and Rayo Vallecano (RVL) will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Barcelona (BAR) vs Rayo Vallecano (RVL) match?

Barcelona (BAR) vs Rayo Vallecano (RVL) match will be televised on Sports 18 channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Barcelona (BAR) vs Rayo Vallecano (RVL) match?

Barcelona (BAR) vs Rayo Vallecano (RVL) match is available to be streamed live on the Voot app.

Barcelona (BAR) vs Rayo Vallecano (RVL) Possible Staring XI:

Barcelona Predicted Starting Line-up: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Sergino Dest, Gerard Pique, Eric Garcia, Jordi Alba, Gavi, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Ousmane Dembele, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ferran Torres

Rayo Vallecano Predicted Starting Line-up: Stole Dimitrievski, Ivan Balliu, Nikola Maras, Alejandro Catena, Kevin Rodrigues, Oscar Valentin, Santi Comesana, Isi Palazon, Oscar Trejo, Alvaro Garcia, Sergi Guardiola

