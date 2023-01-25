Barcelona vs Real Sociedad Copa Del Rey Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Barcelona vs Real Sociedad Live?

Barcelona takes on Real Sociedad at Camp Nou in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey on January 26, Thursday. The Catalan Giants are in fine form at the moment overcoming every obstacle in their way. Xavi’s men overcame arch-rivals Real Madrid to win the Supercopa de Espana on January 16. Adding to that, they are currently top of the La Liga table with 44 points from 17 matches so far, having lost just one game in Spain’s top flight. Barca overcame Getafe in a clinical 1-0 victory in their last outing.

Real Sociedad are also in good form this campaign. They have won their last six matches across all competitions. Sociedad are currently third in La Liga with 38 points from 18 games, only three points behind Real Madrid. It hasn’t been easy to penetrate their defence of late and Xavi’s men will have a challenging task on their hands.

Looking at the form and confidence on both sides at the moment, this fixture has all the ingredients for a thrilling encounter.

Ahead of the Copa Del Rey match between Barcelona and Real Sociedad, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Copa Del Rey match between Barcelona and Real Sociedad be played?

The Copa Del Rey match between Barcelona and Real Sociedad will be played on January 26, Thursday.

Where will the Copa Del Rey match between Barcelona and Real Sociedad be played?

The Copa Del Rey match between Barcelona and Real Sociedad will be played at Camp Nou, Barcelona.

At what time will the Copa Del Rey match Barcelona vs Real Sociedad begin?

The Copa Del Rey match between Barcelona and Real Sociedad will begin at 1:30 am IST on January 26.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Copa Del Rey match between Barcelona and Real Sociedad?

The Copa Del Rey match between Barcelona and Real Sociedad will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Copa Del Rey match between Barcelona and Real Sociedad?

The Copa Del Rey match between Barcelona and Real Sociedad will not be streamed live in India.

Probable Starting XI:

Barcelona Probable Starting XI: M Ter Stegen, J Kounde, R Araujo, E Garcia, J Alba, Pedri, S Busquets, F de Jong, O Dembele, R Lewandowski, Raphinha

Real Sociedad Probable Starting XI: A Remiro, A Elustondo, I Zubeldia, R Le Normand, D Rico, B Mendez, A Illarramendi, M Zubimendi, D Silva, A Sorloth, M Oyarzabal

