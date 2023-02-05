Barcelona vs Sevilla Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga Match Live?

Barcelona will cross swords with Sevilla on Monday at Camp Nou. The Catalan Giants are currently leading the La Liga table winning 16 of their 19 games so far, and accumulating 50 points in the process. Barca have won their last five games in a row across all competitions, making them a tough opponent to beat. Xavi’s men recorded a clinical 1-2 victory over Real Betis in their last outing with Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski getting on the scoreboard.

Sevilla are having a somewhat inconsistent campaign so far. They are 13th in the La Liga table, bagging 21 points from 19 games so far. Despite being marred by inconsistencies, Jorge Sampaoli’s men have won their last four games across all competitions. Both sides seem to be in decent form, but Barca would slightly favour their chances considering their recent exploits on the pitch.

Ahead of the match between Barcelona and Sevilla, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the La Liga match between Barcelona and Sevilla be played?

The La Liga match between Barcelona and Sevilla will be played on February 6, Monday.

Where will the La Liga match between Barcelona and Sevilla be played?

The La Liga match between Barcelona and Sevilla will be played at Camp Nou in Barcelona.

At what time will the La Liga match between Barcelona and Sevilla begin?

The La Liga match between Barcelona and Sevilla will begin at 1:30 am IST on February 6.

Which TV channels will broadcast the La Liga match between Barcelona and Sevilla?

The La Liga match between Barcelona and Sevilla will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the La Liga match between Barcelona and Sevilla?

The La Liga match between Barcelona and Sevilla will be streamed live on the Voot app and JioTV.

Probable Starting Line-up:

Barcelona Probable Starting Line-up: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Alejandro Balde, Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Gavi, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha

Sevilla Probable Starting Line-up: Yassine Bounou, Jesus Navas, Loic Bade, Karim Rekik, Marcos Acuna, Oliver Torres, Fernando, Ivan Rakitic, Suso, Lucas Ocampos, Youssef En-Nesyri

