Barcelona vs Valencia Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Barcelona wasted a great chance to go 10 points clear of second-placed Real Madrid after suffering a shocking 1-0 defeat at the hands of Almeria on Sunday. Xavi’s men will now be aiming to find the winning momentum back as they are set to face a depleted Valencia side on Sunday. The La Liga match between Barcelona and Valencia will take place at Camp Nou in Barcelona. In their first-leg meeting, the Catalan giants claimed a 1-0 win over Ruben Baraja’s men. Valencia, on the other hand, have had a miserable run in this season’s La Liga. With 22 points under their belt, they are now placed in 18th position in the La Liga standings.

Valencia succeeded in ending their dismal run of eight matches without a win last weekend. In their last game, Valencia got the better of Real Sociedad 1-0.

Ahead of the La Liga match between Barcelona and Valencia, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the La Liga 2022-23 match between Barcelona and Valencia be played?

The La Liga 2022-23 match between Barcelona and Valencia will take place on March 5, Sunday.

Where will the La Liga 2022-23 match Barcelona vs Valencia be played?

The La Liga match between Barcelona and Valencia will be played at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain.

At what time will the La Liga 2022-23 match Barcelona vs Valencia begin?

The La Liga match between Barcelona and Valencia will begin at 8:45 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Barcelona vs Valencia La Liga match?

Barcelona vs Valencia La Liga match will be televised on Sports 18 channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Valencia La Liga match?

Barcelona vs Valencia La Liga match is available to be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.

Barcelona vs Valencia Possible Starting XI:

Barcelona Predicted Starting Line-up: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, Marcos Alonso, Alex Balde, Franck Kessie, Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets, Raphinha, Ferran Torres, Ansu Fati

Valencia Predicted Starting Line-up: Giorgi Mamardashvili, Dimitri Foulquier, Eray Comert, Mouctar Diakhaby, Toni Lato, Yunus Musah, Hugo Guillamon, Andre Almeida, Samuel Castillejo, Hugo Duro, Samuel Dias Lino

