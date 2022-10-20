Barcelona’s chances of qualifying for the Champions League knockout stage shattered after their 3-3 draw with Inter Milan last week. Moreover, a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid in La Liga, made things worse for Barcelona. And with this win, Los Blancos dethroned Barcelona to regain the top spot in the La Liga standings.

Barcelona will now be aiming to get back on the winning track as they face Villareal in the domestic league on Friday. The La Liga match between Barcelona and Villareal will be played at Camp Nou.

Villareal, on the other hand, come into the fixture after recording a convincing 2-0 win against Osasuna in La Liga. With 15 points from nine matches, Villareal currently find themselves in the seventh spot on the La Liga points table.

Ahead of the La Liga match between Barcelona and Villarreal, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the La Liga match between Barcelona (BAR) and Villarreal (VIL) be played?

The La Liga match between Barcelona (BAR) and Villareal (VIL) will take place on October 21, Friday.

Where will the La Liga match Barcelona (BAR) vs Villarreal (VIL) be played?

The La Liga match between Barcelona (BAR) and Villareal (VIL) will be played at Camp Nou.

What time will the La Liga match Barcelona (BAR) vs Villarreal (VIL) begin?

The La Liga match between Barcelona (Bar) and Villareal (VIL) will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Barcelona (BAR) vs Villarreal (VIL) La Liga match?

Barcelona (BAR) vs Villareal (VIL) La Liga match will be televised on Sports 18 channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Barcelona (BAR) vs Villarreal (VIL) La Liga match?

Barcelona (BAR) vs Villareal (VIL) La Liga match will be streamed live on Voot and Jio TV.

Barcelona vs Villarreal Possible Starting XI:

Barcelona Predicted Starting Line-up: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Sergi Roberto, Jules Kounde, Eric Garcia, Alex Balde, Pedri, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Ousmane Dembele, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha

Villarreal Predicted Starting Line-up: Geronimo Rulli, Aissa Mandi, Raul Albiol, Pau Torres, Alfonso Pedraza, Yeremi Pino, Manu Morlanes, Daniel Parejo, Alex Baena, Nicolas Jackson, Arnaut Danjuma

