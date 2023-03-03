Barcelona Will Be Unable to Register New Players in the Summer, Says La Liga President

Barcelona registered an impressive win in the latest chapter of El Clasico against Real Madrid on Friday and are currently at the top of the table in La Liga. But their off-field woes are far from over. Barcelona’s financial problems have been well-documented.

But the Catalan giants have landed in another controversy after it emerged that they had allegedly bribed a senior member of Spanish football’s refereeing committee over multiple seasons.

Now it seems that Barcelona will be unable to sign or register new players in the upcoming transfer market.

While speaking at the FT Business of Football summit in London, La Liga Chief executive Javier Tebas indicated that Xavi’s side will not be able to sign players in the summer.

“As of today, Barcelona doesn’t have any room in its budget to spend in the upcoming transfer window. Barcelona has been involved in questionable behaviour which has had an impact on LaLiga - and we are acting accordingly. We have ruled that they can no longer sign more players. We have strict economic controls. Barcelona will have to cut their spending on wages and transfers from €650million to €450million. They have to reduce their investment in players and we have encouraged them to sell players because for every amount they raise in sales they can spend 40 per cent of that,” Javier Tebas was quoted as saying at FT Business of Football summit.

Reportedly, Barcelona will have to raise £178million from selling current players if they are to have any chance of entering the transfer market this summer.

This latest news comes weeks after Barcelona president Joan Laporte had suggested that his club would cut £178million in wages and that no player sales would be necessary.

Despite their financial issues, the Camp Nou-based outfit had spent big in the summer of 2022 on the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde and Raphinha.

Barcelona’s spending spree was made possible after they asked first-team players to take pay cuts, sold their domestic TV rights and even their in-house media studio. The fan-favourite club is still thought to be in debt to the tune of around £1billion.

