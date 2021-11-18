Barcelona Wonderkid Pedri Wanted To Go Bald to Look Like Andres Iniesta

Barcelona wonderkid Pedri is a huge admirer of Barca legend Andres Iniesta. The youngster often draws comparison with Iniesta for his attacking prowess and it has further increased since he arrived in the Camp Nou. For Pedri, his comparison with Iniesta is a matter of huge honour as he idolized him as a child. There was a time when he wanted to look like Iniesta and to achieve that, he once asked his barber to cut his hair like the Spaniard. However, his father did not allow him to do that as the Vissel Kobe midfielder was bald at the time.

“I asked the barber to give me Andres Iniesta’s haircut because he is my idol,” Pedri revealed before adding that, “My dad said no we can’t do that because Iniesta is bald."

que es esto porfavor jkdldldkskskdlsjsj pic.twitter.com/izcI4Zqro9— jud (@fcbpedri) November 16, 2021

Pedri has been a standout performer for the La Liga giants ever since his arrival from Las Palmas. He made his debut for Barca’s senior team last year in September during their La Liga clash against Villarreal. In the said match, he came on the field as a substitute for Philippe Coutinho andwent on to appear in 52 games (including all competitions) for Barcelona in his maiden season.

The emerging star has also impressed his national coach Luis Enrique with his performance during the 2020 UEFA European Champions. He was also part of Spain’s national squad for the 2020 Tokyo Games. He has played ten games for Furia Roja so far and is expected to make it to Spain’s national team for next year’s Qatar World Cup.

However, in the 2021-22 season, Pedri has made just four appearances for Barca (2 in UEFA Champions League and 2 in La Liga) due to fitness concerns. Overall, he has represented Barca in 56 games and netted four goals while providing six assists. He also recently penned down a five-year contract with Barca.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.